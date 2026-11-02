The 49ers Sign WR KhaDarel Hodge to Practice Squad

Hodge (6-2, 210) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent on July 24, 2018. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Rams (2018), Cleveland Browns (2019-20), Detroit Lions (2021), Atlanta Falcons (2022-25) and San Francisco 49ers (2026), he has appeared in 121 games (10 starts) and registered 68 receptions for 1,044 yards (15.4 average) and two touchdowns. He has also appeared in four postseason contests. In 2026, Hodge appeared in three games and registered one reception for 18 yards before being released by the team on October 1.