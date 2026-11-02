The 49ers Sign WR KhaDarel Hodge to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to the team's practice squad.
Hodge (6-2, 210) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent on July 24, 2018. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Rams (2018), Cleveland Browns (2019-20), Detroit Lions (2021), Atlanta Falcons (2022-25) and San Francisco 49ers (2026), he has appeared in 121 games (10 starts) and registered 68 receptions for 1,044 yards (15.4 average) and two touchdowns. He has also appeared in four postseason contests. In 2026, Hodge appeared in three games and registered one reception for 18 yards before being released by the team on October 1.
A 31-year-old native of Mendenhal, MS, Hodge attended Prairie View A&M University for three seasons (2015-17) where he appeared in 30 games and registered 104 receptions for 1,797 yards (17.3 average) and 21 touchdowns after transferring from Hinds Community College (MS).