 Skip to main content
Advertising

The 49ers Sign WR KhaDarel Hodge to Practice Squad

Nov 02, 2026 at 11:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to the team's practice squad.

Hodge (6-2, 210) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent on July 24, 2018. Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Rams (2018), Cleveland Browns (2019-20), Detroit Lions (2021), Atlanta Falcons (2022-25) and San Francisco 49ers (2026), he has appeared in 121 games (10 starts) and registered 68 receptions for 1,044 yards (15.4 average) and two touchdowns. He has also appeared in four postseason contests. In 2026, Hodge appeared in three games and registered one reception for 18 yards before being released by the team on October 1.

A 31-year-old native of Mendenhal, MS, Hodge attended Prairie View A&M University for three seasons (2015-17) where he appeared in 30 games and registered 104 receptions for 1,797 yards (17.3 average) and 21 touchdowns after transferring from Hinds Community College (MS).

Related Content

news

The 49ers Sign DL Beal Jr. to Practice Squad

The 49ers announced they have signed DL Robert Beal Jr. to the team's practice squad.

news

The 49ers Acquire DL DeForest Buckner

The 49ers announced they have acquired DL DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the team's 2027 fourth-round pick. In order to make room on the roster, the team released CB Jack Jones.

news

49ers Announce Practice Squad Moves

The 49ers announced they have signed DL Kevin Givens to the team's practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.

news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #SFvsATL

The 49ers activate WR Christian Kirk from the Injured Reserve List, release DL Kevin Givens, elevate LB Jalen Graham, DL Ogbo Okoronkwo from the practice squad.

news

49ers Release DL Ogbo Okronronkwo

The 49ers announced they have released DL Ogbo Okoronkwo.

news

49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Release LB Eugene Asante

The 49ers announced they have signed DL Naquan Jones to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released LB Eugene Asante.

news

49ers Release DL Naquan Jones

The 49ers announced they have release DL Naquan Jones.

news

49ers Activate LB Jalen Graham and WR Malik Turner From Practice Squad; Other Moves

The 49ers announced they have activated LB Jalen Graham and WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.

news

49ers Promote DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, Sign LB Eugene Asante, and Make Other Moves

The 49ers announced they have promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster and signed LB Eugene Asante to the team's practice squad. In addition, the team opened the practice window for WR Christian Kirk (Injured Reserve List).

news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #SFvsSEA

The 49ers have activated DL Mykel Williams, sign DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the practice squad.

news

49ers Release DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

The 49ers announced they released DL Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Advertising