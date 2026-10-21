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49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Release LB Eugene Asante

Oct 21, 2026 at 12:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Naquan Jones to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released LB Eugene Asante.

Jones (6-3, 313) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2021. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Titans (2021-23), Arizona Cardinals (2023-24), Miami Dolphins (2024), Los Angeles Chargers (2025), Houston Texans (2025-26), Minnesota Vikings (2026) and San Francisco 49ers (2026), he has appeared in 63 games (eight starts) and registered 104tackles, 6.5 sacks and five passes defensed. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and registered seven tackles and 0.5 sack. In 2026, Jones signed to the Vikings practice squad on September 1, before signing to the 49ers active roster on September 23 and was later released by the team on October 20.

A 28-year-old native of Evanston, IL, Jones attended Michigan State University for five seasons (2016-20) where he appeared in 46 games (five starts) and totaled 78 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Asante (6-1, 222) signed to the team's practice squad on October 15, 2026.

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