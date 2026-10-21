49ers Sign DL Naquan Jones, Release LB Eugene Asante

Jones (6-3, 313) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2021. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Titans (2021-23), Arizona Cardinals (2023-24), Miami Dolphins (2024), Los Angeles Chargers (2025), Houston Texans (2025-26), Minnesota Vikings (2026) and San Francisco 49ers (2026), he has appeared in 63 games (eight starts) and registered 104tackles, 6.5 sacks and five passes defensed. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and registered seven tackles and 0.5 sack. In 2026, Jones signed to the Vikings practice squad on September 1, before signing to the 49ers active roster on September 23 and was later released by the team on October 20.