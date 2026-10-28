The 49ers Acquire DL DeForest Buckner

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have acquired DL DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the team's 2027 fourth-round pick. In order to make room on the roster, the team released CB Jack Jones.

Buckner (6-7, 295) was originally drafted with the seventh overall pick by the 49ers in the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his 11 seasons with San Francisco (2016-19) and Indianapolis (2020-26), he has appeared in 158 games (153 starts) and registered 682 tackles, 75.5 sacks, 31 passes defensed, 11 fumble recoveries and nine forced fumbles. He has also started in four postseason contests and totaled 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2026, Buckner started in seven games with the Colts and registered 31 tackles, 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Buckner has twice been named an Associated Press All-Pro (First-Team – 2020; Second-Team – 2019) and has received Pro Bowl honors three times in his career (2019, 2022 & 2024). He was also selected to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2016 and earned a PFWA All-NFL Team selection after the 2020 season. During his first stint with the 49ers, he received the 49ers Thomas Herrion Memorial Award (2016), Hazeltine Iron Man Award (2017-18), Len Eshmont Award (2018) and Bill Walsh Award (2019).

A 32-year-old native of Honolulu, HI, Buckner attended the University of Oregon for four seasons (2012-15) where he appeared in 54 games and registered 232 tackles, 18.0 sacks, 36 tackles for loss and nine passes defensed. As a senior in 2015, he earned Associated Press Second-Team All-America honors and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.