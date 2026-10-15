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49ers Promote DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, Sign LB Eugene Asante, and Make Other Moves

Oct 15, 2026 at 12:20 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster and signed LB Eugene Asante to the team's practice squad. In addition, the team opened the practice window for WR Christian Kirk (Injured Reserve List).

Okoronkwo (6-2, 253) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Rams (2019-21), Houston Texans (2022), Cleveland Browns (2023-24), Philadelphia Eagles (2025) and 49ers (2026), he has appeared in 86 games (14 starts) and registered 129 tackles, 18.0 sacks, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has also appeared in seven postseason contests where he tallied four tackles and one pass defensed. In 2026, he appeared in five games (one start) and registered 2 tackles and 1.0 sack with San Francisco.

A 31-year-old native of Gainesville, FL, Okoronkwo attended the University of Oklahoma for four seasons (2014-17) where he appeared in 46 games (27 starts) and registered 164 tackles, 21.0 sacks and five forced fumbles. As a junior in 2016, he earned Second-Team All-Big-12 Honors.

Asante (6-1, 222) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2025. Throughout his NFL career, he has spent time on the practice squads with the Dolphins (2025), Cleveland Browns (2025), Atlanta Falcons (2025-26) and Arizona Cardinals (2026). In 2026, Asante signed to the Cardinals practice squad on August 31, before being released by the team on October 13.

A 26-year-old native of Chantilly, VA, Asante attended the University of North Carolina (2019-21) before transferring to Auburn University (2022-24) where he appeared in 65 games (25 starts) and registered 196 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble.

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