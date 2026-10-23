49ers Release DL Ogbo Okronronkwo

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released DL Ogbo Okoronkwo.
Okoronkwo (6-2, 253) appeared in six games (one start) and registered two tackles and 1.0 sack with the team this season.
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released DL Ogbo Okoronkwo.
Okoronkwo (6-2, 253) appeared in six games (one start) and registered two tackles and 1.0 sack with the team this season.
The 49ers announced they have signed DL Naquan Jones to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released LB Eugene Asante.
The 49ers announced they have activated LB Jalen Graham and WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.
The 49ers announced they have promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster and signed LB Eugene Asante to the team's practice squad. In addition, the team opened the practice window for WR Christian Kirk (Injured Reserve List).
The 49ers have activated DL Mykel Williams, sign DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the practice squad.
The 49ers announced they have signed WR Xavier Smith to the team's practice squad and placed WR Dante Pettis on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List.
The 49ers announced they have signed DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the team's practice squad.
The 49ers promoted DL Sebastian Valdez to the active roster, activated two players from the practice squad, and waived DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.
The 49ers have promoted WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster, and signed WR Malik Turner to team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team released WR KhaDarel Hodge.