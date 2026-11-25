The San Francisco 49ers announced they have activated CB Nate Hobbs from the Injured Reserve List and signed WR Brandin Cooks to the practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed OL Colton McKivitz on the Injured Reserve List.

Hobbs (6-0, 195) was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fifth round (167th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Raiders (2021-24), Green Bay Packers (2025) and 49ers (2026), he has appeared in 62 games (43 starts) and registered 304 tackles, 21 passes defensed, three interceptions, 3.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has also appeared in one postseason contest and recorded five tackles and one pass defensed. Hobbs signed with the 49ers on March 17, 2026, before he was placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 1.

A 27-year-old native of Louisville, KY, Hobbs attended the University of Illinois where he appeared in 39 games (35 starts) over four seasons (2017-20) and recorded 168 tackles, 18 passes defensed, three interceptions, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Cooks (5-10, 189) was originally drafted with the 20th overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his 13-year NFL career with the Saints (2014-16, 2025), New England Patriots (2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19), Houston Texans (2020-22), Dallas Cowboys (2023-24), Buffalo Bills (2025) and San Francisco 49ers (2026), he has appeared 178 games (151 starts) and registered 739 receptions for 9,869 yards and 61 touchdowns through the air and added 58 carries for 341 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also appeared in nine postseason contests (eight starts) and totaled 40 receptions for 572 yards and three carries for 12 yards. In 2026, Cooks appeared in five games (two starts) with the 49ers and registered five receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown before being waived by the team on November 21.

A 33-year-old native of Stockton, CA, Cooks attended Oregon State University for three seasons (2011-13) where he appeared in 38 games (29 starts) and registered 226 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns to go along with 61 carries for 340 yards and two touchdowns. As a junior in 2013, he earned First-Team All-American honors.