49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #SFvsATL

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the team's practice squad and released DL Kevin Givens from the practice squad. In addition, the team announced the following roster moves:
The following player has been activated from the Injured Reserve List:
WR Christian Kirk*
*The 49ers have removed Kirk's questionable game status for Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
LB Jalen Graham
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
Givens (6-1, 285) appeared in one game and registered two tackles with the team this season.