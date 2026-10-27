49ers Announce Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Kevin Givens to the team's practice squad and released WR Malik Turner from the practice squad.Givens (6-1, 285) originally entered the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers on May 3, 2019. Over his seven seasons with San Francisco, Givens has played in 71 games (14 starts) and added 95 tackles, 8.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He has also appeared in nine postseason contests and tallied 12 tackles and one pass defensed. In 2026, Givens appeared in one game and registered two tackles before being released by the team on October 24.