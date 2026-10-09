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49ers Release DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Oct 09, 2026 at 12:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released DL Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo (6-2, 253) appeared in four games (one start) and registered two tackles and 1.0 sack with the team this season.

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