49ers Release DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released DL Ogbo Okoronkwo.
Okoronkwo (6-2, 253) appeared in four games (one start) and registered two tackles and 1.0 sack with the team this season.
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released DL Ogbo Okoronkwo.
Okoronkwo (6-2, 253) appeared in four games (one start) and registered two tackles and 1.0 sack with the team this season.
The 49ers announced they have signed WR Xavier Smith to the team's practice squad and placed WR Dante Pettis on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List.
The 49ers announced they have signed DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the team's practice squad.
The 49ers promoted DL Sebastian Valdez to the active roster, activated two players from the practice squad, and waived DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.
The 49ers have promoted WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster, and signed WR Malik Turner to team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team released WR KhaDarel Hodge.
The 49ers have signed WR Dante Pettis to the team's practice squad.
The 49ers have signed DL Matthew Judon to the team's practice squad.
The 49ers promoted DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the active roster, activated two players from the practice squad and placed a wide receiver on the injured reserve list.
The 49ers have signed DL Naquan Jones to a one-year deal and signed WR Brandin Cooks and DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team released CB Jakob Robinson and placed DL C.J. West on the Injured Reserve List.
The 49ers have promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR De'Zhaun Stribling on the Injured Reserve List.
The 49ers announced they have promoted WR KhaDarel Hodge to Active Roster, sign TE Jack Stoll to the team's practice squad, and placed TE Jake Tonges on the Injured Reserve List.