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The 49ers Acquire WR Keenan Allen

Nov 11, 2026 at 09:50 AM
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The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have acquired WR Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. In addition, the team signed CB Jack Jones to the team's practice squad.

Allen (6-2, 211) was originally drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the third round (76th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his 14-season NFL career with the Chargers (2013-23, 2025), Chicago Bears (2024) and Indianapolis Colts (2026), he has appeared in 179 games (156 starts) and registered 1,095 receptions for 12,402 yards (11.3 average) and 71 touchdowns. He has also appeared in six postseason contests (four starts) and totaled 23 receptions for 361 yards (15.7 average) and three touchdowns. In 2026, Allen appeared in eight games (four starts) with the Colts and registered 40 receptions for 351 yards (8.8 average) and one touchdown.

Allen has earned Pro Bowl honors six times in his career (2018-22, 2024) and was named Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 after registering a single-season career-high 1,393 receiving yards. He was also selected to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2013 and was named PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year that same season. 

A 34-year-old native of Greensboro, NC, Allen attended the University of California Berkeley for three seasons (2010-12) where he appeared in 33 games (29 starts) and registered 205 receptions for 2,570 yards and 17 touchdowns and added 30 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2011, he earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Jones (5-11, 175) appeared in seven games this season and registered 11 tackles and three passes defensed prior to his release from San Francisco on October 28, 2026.

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