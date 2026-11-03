The 49ers Sign DL Beal Jr. to Practice Squad

Beal Jr. (6-4, 250) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round (173rd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the 49ers (2022-25) and Miami Dolphins (2026), he has appeared in 27 games (one start) and registered 25 tackles and 1.0 sack. He has also appeared in four postseason contests with San Francisco. In 2026, Beal Jr. appeared in two games and registered one tackle with Miami before being released from the team on October 30.