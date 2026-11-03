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The 49ers Sign DL Beal Jr. to Practice Squad

Nov 03, 2026 at 01:42 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Robert Beal Jr. to the team's practice squad.

Beal Jr. (6-4, 250) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round (173rd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the 49ers (2022-25) and Miami Dolphins (2026), he has appeared in 27 games (one start) and registered 25 tackles and 1.0 sack. He has also appeared in four postseason contests with San Francisco. In 2026, Beal Jr. appeared in two games and registered one tackle with Miami before being released from the team on October 30.

A 27-year-old native of Duluth, GA, Beal Jr. attended the University of Georgia (2017-22) where he appeared in 54 games (10 starts) and registered 72 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

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