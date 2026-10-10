49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the team's practice squad. In addition, the team announced the following roster moves:
The following player has been activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:
DL 98 Mykel Williams*
*The 49ers have removed Williams' questionable game status for Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks.
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
DL 59 Ogbo Okoronkwo
TE 83 Jack Stoll
Okoronkwo (6-2, 253) appeared in four games (one start) and registered two tackles and 1.0 sack with the team this season.