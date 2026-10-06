49ers Sign DL Fehoko Jr. to Practice Squad

Fehoko Jr. (6-4, 267) was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career, he has spent time with the Cowboys (2023-24), Washington Commanders (2025), Indianapolis Colts (2025-26) and San Francisco 49ers (2026). In 2026, Fehoko Jr. signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 23 and was promoted to the team's active roster on September 26 where he appeared in one game before being waived on October 3.