49ers Make Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed WR Xavier Smith to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR Dante Pettis on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve List.

Smith (5-9, 180) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2023. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Rams (2024-26), he has appeared in 34 games (three starts) and registered 20 receptions for 309 yards to go along with four carries for 36 yards. He has also appeared in five postseason contests. In 2026, Smith appeared in three games with the Rams before he was waived by the team on October 2.