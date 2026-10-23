Morning Report: Lenoir Gets Mic'd Up, Purdy Breaks Down WR Chemistry 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 23:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers 2026 Rookie Class Mentors Bay Area High School Athletes | Off the Field
San Francisco 49ers rookies stepped into a new kind of huddle at Levi's® Stadium, mentoring local student-athletes through leadership workshops and key skills for success on and off the field.
Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Falcons | Week 7
Get caught up on all the ways to watch and listen to the Week 7 matchup as the 49ers go on the road to face the Falcons.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 7
With a strong start to the season, the 49ers look to continue the climb to the top of the power rankings.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Keena Turner was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, October 25th.