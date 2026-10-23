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Morning Report: Lenoir Gets Mic'd Up, Purdy Breaks Down WR Chemistry 🗞️

Oct 23, 2026 at 09:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 23:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

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49ers 2026 Rookie Class Mentors Bay Area High School Athletes | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers rookies stepped into a new kind of huddle at Levi's® Stadium, mentoring local student-athletes through leadership workshops and key skills for success on and off the field.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Falcons | Week 7

Get caught up on all the ways to watch and listen to the Week 7 matchup as the 49ers go on the road to face the Falcons.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 7

With a strong start to the season, the 49ers look to continue the climb to the top of the power rankings.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Prep for Road Matchup Against Falcons

Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

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LB Fred Warner

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QB Brock Purdy

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S Ashtyn Davis

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CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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CB Jack Jones
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S Malik Mustapha
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CB Jack Jones

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S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

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LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

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K Eddy Piñeiro
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K Eddy Piñeiro

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

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CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

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WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

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RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

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OL Connor Colby
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OL Connor Colby

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TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

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DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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DL Kevin Givens
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DL Kevin Givens

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

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LB Jalen Graham
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LB Jalen Graham

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LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
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DL Khalid Kareem

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
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TE Brayden Willis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
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S Jalen Stroman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Brandon Codrington
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CB Brandon Codrington

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Keena Turner was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame.

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The Faithful Make Noise on Monday Night at Levi’s® Stadium 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders.

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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, October 25th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

VIEW GAME HUB →

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