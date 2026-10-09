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Morning Report: 49ers Brock Purdy Previews Week 5 Road Matchup Against Seahawks 🗞️

Published: Oct 09, 2026 at 07:00 AM Updated: Oct 09, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 9:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WK5-WaystoWatch-TN

Ways to Watch and Listen: Seahawks vs. 49ers | Week 5

Everything you need to know on how to catch the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 5

With a 4-0 start to the season, see where the 49ers stand in power rankings for Week 5.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Gear Up for Seahawks Matchup

Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
3 / 41

OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
4 / 41

DL Mykel Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
6 / 41

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Keion White
7 / 41

DL Keion White

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
8 / 41

CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
9 / 41

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner
10 / 41

WR Malik Turner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
11 / 41

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
12 / 41

QB Kurtis Rourke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
13 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Brandon Codrington
14 / 41

CB Brandon Codrington

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
15 / 41

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
17 / 41

S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
18 / 41

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
19 / 41

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
21 / 41

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Naquan Jones
22 / 41

DL Naquan Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
23 / 41

WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
24 / 41

K Eddy Piñeiro

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
25 / 41

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
26 / 41

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke, RB Kaelon Black
27 / 41

QB Kurtis Rourke, RB Kaelon Black

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
28 / 41

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
29 / 41

QB Kurtis Rourke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Jordan James
30 / 41

RB Jordan James

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
31 / 41

TE Brayden Willis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones
32 / 41

CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
33 / 41

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
34 / 41

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
35 / 41

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones
36 / 41

CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner
37 / 41

WR Malik Turner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
38 / 41

DL Sebastian Valdez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
39 / 41

LB Tatum Bethune

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
40 / 41

LB Luke Gifford

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
41 / 41

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Throughout the Years: 49ers vs. Seahawks | Week 5

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the 49ers matchups against the Seahawks throughout the years.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
2 / 45

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
3 / 45

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Richard Sherman
4 / 45

CB Richard Sherman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 45

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Sam Okuayinonu, DL Bryce Huff
6 / 45

DT Sam Okuayinonu, DL Bryce Huff

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 45

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
8 / 45

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
9 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Line
11 / 45

San Francisco 49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
13 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
14 / 45

WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
15 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
17 / 45

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
18 / 45

S Malik Mustapha

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
20 / 45

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
21 / 45

QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
22 / 45

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 45

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
27 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
28 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 45

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
30 / 45

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
31 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
32 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
33 / 45

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OT Joe Staley
34 / 45

OT Joe Staley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
35 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Frank Gore
37 / 45

RB Frank Gore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OT Joe Staley
38 / 45

OT Joe Staley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB NaVorro Bowman
39 / 45

LB NaVorro Bowman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
40 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Vernon Davis
41 / 45

TE Vernon Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Bryant Young
42 / 45

DT Bryant Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 45

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
44 / 45

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
45 / 45

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Celebrating Roger Craig's Enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Broncos.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
1 / 22

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Roger Craig
2 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
3 / 22

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
4 / 22

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Roger Craig
5 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
6 / 22

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
7 / 22

Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
8 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
9 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
10 / 22

Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice
11 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
12 / 22

Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
13 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice
14 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig, Alumni Jerry Rice

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
15 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
16 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig
17 / 22

Alumni Jerry Rice, Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
18 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
19 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Roger Craig
20 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
21 / 22

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers on October 4, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Alumni Roger Craig
22 / 22

Alumni Roger Craig

Kym Fortino/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this Sunday, October 11th.

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