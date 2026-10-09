Morning Report: 49ers Brock Purdy Previews Week 5 Road Matchup Against Seahawks 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 9:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Ways to Watch and Listen: Seahawks vs. 49ers | Week 5
Everything you need to know on how to catch the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 5
With a 4-0 start to the season, see where the 49ers stand in power rankings for Week 5.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Take a look back at some of the best photos from the 49ers matchups against the Seahawks throughout the years.
Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during the 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Broncos.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this Sunday, October 11th.