Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 16:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Outlast the Dallas Cowboys in 46-40 Shootout; Takeaways from #SFvsDAL
Explosive plays from RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Deebo Samuel Sr. carried the 49ers past the Cowboys in a high-scoring Sunday shootout, bringing San Francisco to 8-1.
49ers Launch Mexico City Foodie Passport Program in Collaboration with Local Businesses
Ahead of the upcoming trip to Mexico City, discover how fans can explore the city's vibrant culinary scene through a new passport program featuring local eateries and exclusive rewards.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup vs. Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Sunday, November 22nd.