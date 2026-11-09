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Morning Report: 49ers Go 7-1, Dugger Scores First Career Touchdown 🗞️

Nov 09, 2026 at 09:47 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 9:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

niners_notes_16x9_960

49ers Defense Forces Five Turnovers in 38-17 Win Over Raiders; Takeaways from #LVvsSF

Powered by a dominant second-half defensive display including a pick six from rookie LB Jaden Dugger, the 49ers improve to 7-1.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

DeForest Buckner Returns to The Bay: 49ers Locker Room Reacts to His Homecoming

Here's how the 49ers reacted to DL DeForest Buckner's return to San Francisco.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Game Photos | Raiders vs. 49ers: Week 9

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner, DL DeForest Buckner, DL Osa Odighizuwa
1 / 42

LB Fred Warner, DL DeForest Buckner, DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 42

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, QB Brock Purdy
5 / 42

OL Dominick Puni, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
6 / 42

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
8 / 42

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Jose Romero/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 42

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
10 / 42

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
11 / 42

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner, DL Romello Height
12 / 42

DL DeForest Buckner, DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
13 / 42

WR Brandin Cooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams
14 / 42

OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 42

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
16 / 42

QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
18 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
19 / 42

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
20 / 42

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 42

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
22 / 42

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
23 / 42

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
24 / 42

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner
25 / 42

DL DeForest Buckner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 42

DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis, S Ji'Ayir Brown
27 / 42

TE Brayden Willis, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
28 / 42

K Eddy Piñeiro

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
30 / 42

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner, DL Nick Bosa
31 / 42

DL DeForest Buckner, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
32 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
33 / 42

DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw
34 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
35 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
36 / 42

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
37 / 42

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 42

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
39 / 42

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
40 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle
41 / 42

TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
42 / 42

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Take a look at all the Salute to Service details showcased throughout Levi's® Stadium during the 49ers Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
1 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
2 / 17

49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
3 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Niner Noise
4 / 17

Sourdough Sam, Niner Noise

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
5 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
6 / 17

49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Sourdough Sam
7 / 17

Sourdough Sam

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
8 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
9 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
49ers Gold Rush
10 / 17

49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
11 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
12 / 17

49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
13 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
14 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
15 / 17

49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
16 / 17

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
Sourdough Sam
17 / 17

Sourdough Sam

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
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Pregame Photos | Raiders vs. 49ers: Week 9

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
4 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
5 / 25

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 25

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
7 / 25

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
8 / 25

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL DeForest Buckner
9 / 25

DL DeForest Buckner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
10 / 25

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 25

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
12 / 25

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
13 / 25

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 25

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
15 / 25

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
17 / 25

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
18 / 25

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
19 / 25

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
20 / 25

DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
21 / 25

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
22 / 25

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
23 / 25

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
24 / 25

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
25 / 25

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
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🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 15th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

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