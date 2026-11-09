Morning Report: 49ers Go 7-1, Dugger Scores First Career Touchdown 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, November 9:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Defense Forces Five Turnovers in 38-17 Win Over Raiders; Takeaways from #LVvsSF
Powered by a dominant second-half defensive display including a pick six from rookie LB Jaden Dugger, the 49ers improve to 7-1.
DeForest Buckner Returns to The Bay: 49ers Locker Room Reacts to His Homecoming
Here's how the 49ers reacted to DL DeForest Buckner's return to San Francisco.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.
Take a look at all the Salute to Service details showcased throughout Levi's® Stadium during the 49ers Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 15th.