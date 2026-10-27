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Morning Report: 49ers Looking Ahead to Bye Week, Injury Updates 🗞️

Oct 27, 2026 at 09:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 27:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

W7-AFR-TN

After Further Review: Shanahan Provides McCaffrey Injury Update, Breaks Down Week 7 Game

Head coach Kyle Shanahan provides an update on Christian McCaffrey's hamstring strain, breaks down the Week 7 film against Atlanta, and looks ahead to the Bye Week.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

What the 49ers and Falcons Had to Say After Week 7

Head coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle, and LB Fred Warner share their perspectives on the 49ers Week 7 matchup in Atlanta, the young playmakers on the team, and resetting during the Bye Week.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Faithful Show Out in Atlanta 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, GA. (49ers Photo)

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
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Game Photos | 49ers vs. Falcons: Week 7

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
5 / 54

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
7 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
8 / 54

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 54

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
14 / 54

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
15 / 54

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
16 / 54

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey
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OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
19 / 54

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown
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LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
22 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
23 / 54

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
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OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
25 / 54

CB Jack Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green, LB Dre Greenlaw
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CB Renardo Green, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
27 / 54

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
30 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
31 / 54

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
32 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
33 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
34 / 54

DL Sebastian Valdez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
35 / 54

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
37 / 54

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
38 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
39 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
41 / 54

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
42 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
44 / 54

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
46 / 54

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
47 / 54

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
49 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
50 / 54

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
51 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
52 / 54

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
53 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
54 / 54

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Keena Turner was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame.

Alumni Keena Turner, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Alumni Keena Turner, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
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Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
3 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
4 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Greg Harris/49ers
Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Charles Haley, Alumni Tom Rathman, Alumni Frank Gore, Alumni Brent Jones, Alumni Joe Montana, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Patrick Willis, Alumni Steve Young
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Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Charles Haley, Alumni Tom Rathman, Alumni Frank Gore, Alumni Brent Jones, Alumni Joe Montana, Alumni Keena Turner, Alumni Ronnie Lott, Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Patrick Willis, Alumni Steve Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Ronnie Lott
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Alumni Ronnie Lott

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. Harry Edwards, Dr. John York
8 / 33

Dr. Harry Edwards, Dr. John York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
9 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Alumni Keena Turner, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
11 / 33

Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
12 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Mike Wilson
13 / 33

Alumni Mike Wilson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Joe Montana, Alumni Eric Wright, Alumni Ronnie Lott
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Alumni Joe Montana, Alumni Eric Wright, Alumni Ronnie Lott

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
15 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
16 / 33

Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Keena Turner
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Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Joe Montana
18 / 33

Alumni Joe Montana

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
19 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
20 / 33

Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
21 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
22 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
23 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
24 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
25 / 33

Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
26 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni Keena Turner
27 / 33

Alumni Keena Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
28 / 33

Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido
29 / 33

49ers Chief Executive Officer Al Guido

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
30 / 33

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dr. Harry Edwards
31 / 33

Dr. Harry Edwards

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame
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Celebrating Keena Turner's Induction to 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Brent Jones, Alumni Steve Young
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Alumni John Taylor, Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Brent Jones, Alumni Steve Young

Greg Harris/49ers
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🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.

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