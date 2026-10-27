Morning Report: 49ers Looking Ahead to Bye Week, Injury Updates 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 27:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
After Further Review: Shanahan Provides McCaffrey Injury Update, Breaks Down Week 7 Game
Head coach Kyle Shanahan provides an update on Christian McCaffrey's hamstring strain, breaks down the Week 7 film against Atlanta, and looks ahead to the Bye Week.
What the 49ers and Falcons Had to Say After Week 7
Head coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle, and LB Fred Warner share their perspectives on the 49ers Week 7 matchup in Atlanta, the young playmakers on the team, and resetting during the Bye Week.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Take an inside look at the ceremony where former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Keena Turner was inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame.
🎧 TUNE IN
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.