Morning Report: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan's Post-Game Review, Week 6 Power Rankings 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 14:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
After Further Review: Shanahan on 49ers Win Over Seahawks; Provides Injury Updates
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan breaks down highlights, standout performances, and player availability from Week 5.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 6
Another divisional victory and a 5-0 start, see where the 49ers land on the latest ranking as the team looks ahead to Week 6.
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Welcome Baby No. 2 🍼 | Off the FIeld
Away from the field, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo celebrate a major family milestone with the birth of their second child.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium this Monday, October 19th.