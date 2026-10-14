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Morning Report: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan's Post-Game Review, Week 6 Power Rankings 🗞️

Published: Oct 14, 2026 at 07:03 AM Updated: Oct 09, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 14:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

W5-AFR-TN

After Further Review: Shanahan on 49ers Win Over Seahawks; Provides Injury Updates

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan breaks down highlights, standout performances, and player availability from Week 5.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 6

Another divisional victory and a 5-0 start, see where the 49ers land on the latest ranking as the team looks ahead to Week 6.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Welcome Baby No. 2 🍼 | Off the FIeld

Away from the field, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo celebrate a major family milestone with the birth of their second child.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Red & Gold Pack Levi's® Stadium for Week 3 vs. the Cardinals 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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Game Photos | 49ers vs. Seahawks: Week 5

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Jack Stoll
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TE Jack Stoll

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, DL Sebastian Valdez, LB Jaden Dugger
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DL Gracen Halton, DL Sebastian Valdez, LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
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S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
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S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Jacob Cowing, RB Christian McCaffrey
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Jacob Cowing, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem, DL Sebastian Valdez
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DL Khalid Kareem, DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
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LB Dre Greenlaw, S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
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DL Sebastian Valdez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., OL Jarrett Patterson, RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr., OL Jarrett Patterson, RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green
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S Malik Mustapha, CB Renardo Green

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
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San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner
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LB Jaden Dugger, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem, S Malik Mustapha, DL Keion White
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DL Khalid Kareem, S Malik Mustapha, DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Gracen Halton
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DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Gracen Halton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Celebration Photos: 49ers vs. Seahawks | Week 5

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, WR Mike Evans
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T Trent Williams, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, DL Romello Height
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S Malik Mustapha, DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium this Monday, October 19th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

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