After Further Review: Shanahan on 49ers Win Over Seahawks; Provides Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers remain undefeated after securing a thrilling 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, improving to 5-0 on the season. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan joined a call with reporters to share injury updates and reflect on the team's NFC West victory at Lumen Field.

Injury Updates

The 49ers came out of Sunday's matchup with two additional injuries to monitor heading into Week 6:

WR Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring): Sustained a hamstring injury and is expected to miss time.

Sustained a hamstring injury and is expected to miss time. LB Garret Wallow (hamstring): Sustained a hamstring injury and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.

With Samuel Sr. sidelined, WR Brandin Cooks is expected to take on a larger role. Shanahan said the team has four healthy wide receivers on the active roster and will likely elevate one of its three practice squad receivers for Week 6.

Shanahan also provided updates on several players working their way back from injury. DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk, and DL James Thompson Jr. all have a chance to return for the team's upcoming matchup against the Washington Commanders.

"They've all got a chance, but definitely not saying they're good to go right now," Shanahan said. "We've got to continue to evaluate them throughout the week and it'll take all week, but hopefully they can get there."

Linebacker Depth and Availability

Shanahan provided updates on the 49ers linebacker group ahead of Week 6, with several players' availability still uncertain.

LB Dre Greenlaw is awaiting the results of an appeal following a one-game suspension.

With Greenlaw and Wallow possibly expected to miss time, Shanahan praised LB Jaden Dugger for stepping up against Seattle and noted that LB Nick Martin is getting closer to returning.

Mustapha Shines in Seattle

S Malik Mustapha delivered several key defensive plays in Sunday's win, including two crucial stops late in the game.

Mustapha came up with a big hit on Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and helped force WR Cooper Kupp out of bounds near the first-down marker on fourth down.

"I thought he played unbelievable," Shanahan said. "He had a number of them throughout the game and that play at the end was such a big play."

Williams Returns, Farrell Steps Up

DL Mykel Williams made his 2026 season debut against Seattle after recovering from an ACL injury sustained during his rookie season. Williams played 23 snaps, which was right around the team's target for his first game back.

"I thought he did a real good job," Shanahan said. "It was a real good first game back. He didn't have any bad plays. He had two good plays of sniffing out a screen twice."

On offense, TE Luke Farrell took on additional responsibilities in the absence of Juszczyk, helping fill the fullback role in a challenging road environment.

Shanahan credited Farrell for his preparation and the progress he has made in his second season with the team, calling him an "unsung hero" for his blocking and willingness to do the dirty work.

Shanahan Praises Raheem Morris

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has helped guide a 49ers defense that continues to make plays despite injuries across the unit.

"He's one of the best people and best coaches I've ever been around," Shanahan said. "He's done an unbelievable job this year, especially with the injuries, but just overall everything he's mixed up schematically."

Shanahan also credited Morris for the confidence he's instilled in the secondary and the impact he's had on the team since arriving in San Francisco.

Purdy and Evans Deliver in the Fourth Quarter

QB Brock Purdy and WR Mike Evans connected on several key plays in the fourth quarter to help secure Sunday's comeback victory.

Shanahan highlighted one completion in particular, when Purdy delivered a pass into tight coverage and Evans came down with the catch despite taking contact from multiple defenders.