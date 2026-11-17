The San Francisco 49ers improved to 8-1 on the season after securing a 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan joined a call with reporters to share injury updates and reflect on the team's road win at AT&T Stadium.

Injury Updates

The 49ers are monitoring CB Renardo Green (back), who exited Sunday's game against Dallas after dealing with back tightness throughout the week. Shanahan said Green remains day-to-day and will be evaluated when the team returns to practice Wednesday.

Shanahan also provided updates on two players working toward a return:

WR Mike Evans (Achilles): Could return to practice this week after missing the team's last two games. Shanahan said Evans was scheduled to rejoin the team Monday night in Colorado Springs, but his practice availability remains uncertain.

CB Nate Hobbs: Has looked good in practice over the last two weeks, according to Shanahan. The team has not made a decision on activating him from the Injured Reserve List.

"He's looked good these last two weeks, and I know he's chomping at the bit to get back out there," Shanahan said of Hobbs. "Won't hesitate to do it if that makes sense for 53."

Defensive Takeaways from Dallas

Following Sunday's win, Shanahan discussed the defense's performance and areas for improvement after reviewing the film.

Shanahan noted that the defense was effective at generating pressure on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott earlier in the game but struggled to maintain that pressure in the fourth quarter.

"I thought we definitely rushed the passer better earlier on," Shanahan said. "I thought we affected the quarterback. I thought we hit him. I thought we wore down as the game went."

While the defense faced challenges late in the matchup, Shanahan emphasized that the film showed a stronger performance through the first three quarters than the final statistics suggested.

"We can clean a lot of that stuff up and do better, and we expect to," Shanahan said.

Shanahan also addressed DL Nick Bosa's progress following his second game back from injury, expressing confidence that the veteran will continue improving with more playing time.

"I still see a guy out there who's a top pass rusher who does a lot of good things," Shanahan said. "I'm not worried about Nick. Nick's going to get better each week, and he'll eventually get there."

Black's Physicality and McCaffrey's Leadership

RB Kaelon Black recorded 11 carries for 53 yards and a 25-yard touchdown in Sunday's victory, marking his second career score.

Shanahan praised Black's physicality on the touchdown run, particularly his toughness to power through multiple defenders to reach the end zone.

"KB brought it more, and then to finish it on the corner was such an impressive run," Shanahan said.

Shanahan also highlighted the relationship between Black and RB Christian McCaffrey, noting that the veteran's work ethic and attention to detail make him a natural mentor.

"Christian's the most detailed, focused, obsessive player I've ever been around," Shanahan said. "Just the way Christian plays football is the best example or mentor to anybody on our team."

Shanahan added that Black shares many of those same qualities.

"As talents and as people, I think they pair together very well," Shanahan said.

Offensive Production and Areas for Improvement

The 49ers offense recorded a season-high 584 total yards against Dallas, with 389 passing yards and 214 rushing yards. The unit also put up two touchdowns of 70-or-more yards, with McCaffrey scoring on a 74-yard reception and WR Deebo Samuel Sr. adding a 70-yard rushing touchdown.

Despite the offensive production, Shanahan emphasized that the team still has areas to improve after reviewing the film.

"If you look at the stats and the scoreboard and everything, it seems like the offense played one of their best games ever," Shanahan said. "But I didn't feel that way."

Shanahan pointed to three explosive plays that contributed to the team's offensive numbers, while noting there were additional opportunities for better execution throughout the game.

Overall, Shanahan emphasized the importance of evaluating the film, building on the team's success, and continuing to improve across all three phases.