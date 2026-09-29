Shanahan Reviews Week 3 Win; Shares New Injury Updates

The San Francisco 49ers continued their three-game homestand with a 36-30 win against the Arizona Cardinals, improving to 3-0 on the season. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan joined a call with reporters to share injury updates and reflect on the team's performance.

Injury Updates

The 49ers came out of Sunday's matchup with several injuries to monitor heading into Week 4:

- WR Mike Evans (ribs): Will be evaluated throughout the week. Shanahan said the injury is not expected to be long-term.

- T Trent Williams (stinger/neck): Expected to be good to go by Thursday but will continue to be evaluated.

- LB Dre Greenlaw (quad): Sustained a quad contusion and will have his workload managed throughout the week.

The 49ers could also get reinforcements back along the defensive line. San Francisco plans to open DL Mykel Williams' practice window on Wednesday, while DL Romello Height is expected to return to practice this week. DL Nick Bosa and DL James Thompson Jr. will not play in Week 4.

Young Defensive Line Steps Up

With the 49ers working through several injuries along the defensive front, a number of the 49ers younger players saw more action on Sunday.

"By no means was it perfect, but I was real proud of how they played," Shanahan said. "They really competed their asses off. They were running to the ball, working real hard."

Shanahan said the group began to wear down as the game went on and the defense's play count climbed into the 80s. But Shanahan was encouraged by how the group responded.

"We asked a lot of them and considering the circumstances for them, I thought it was a real successful game for them," Shanahan said.

The defensive line could also get additional help from newly signed veteran DL Matthew Judon. Shanahan said the team plans to get Judon involved in individual drills on Wednesday and will see how quickly he learns the defense.

"Obviously, with our situation, hopefully we'll get him caught up here real fast and hopefully he'll be an option to help us," Shanahan said.

Purdy and Evans Connect for Six

QB Brock Purdy and Evans connected for a touchdown on Sunday on a play Shanahan praised after reviewing the tape.

Evans ran a sluggo route into the end zone, and Purdy dropped the ball over the head of Evans and into his hands. Shanahan credited Purdy's throw and Evans' "late hands," giving the defensive backs little time to react.

"I thought it was a hell of a throw, Brock just rifling it in, not putting much air under it so it could catch back up to Mike," Shanahan said. "Mike didn't even seem to move on the play and the ball just stuck in there and it was a really great play by both of them."

Deebo Continues to Show His Speed

WR Deebo Samuel Sr. also made an impact with the ball in his hands on Sunday. Shanahan said he believes Samuel has plenty of motivation to prove he is still the same explosive player he has been throughout his career.

"When Deebo did get the ball and was in certain situations, you can always see that talent," Shanahan said. "I think you see it the most when that ball's in his hand and he gets a chance to run. Deebo is as fast as anybody at his size that I've been around. And he still has that."

Turning the Page to Denver

The 49ers will close out their homestand in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. The matchup will feature a familiar face in former 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga, who recorded two interceptions in Denver's most recent game.