Doppel and San Francisco 49ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The San Francisco 49ers and Doppel, the Frontier AI Social Engineering Defense (SED) platform, today announced a multi-year partnership naming Doppel the Official Social Engineering Defense Partner of the team. The agreement marks Doppel's first collaboration with an NFL franchise and will showcase the company across gameday promotions, in-stadium signage, social media content, and custom events.

Doppel's frontier AI platform protects organizations from social engineering attacks, such as phishing, impersonation, deepfakes, and fraud. It unifies Digital Risk Protection, Email Security, and Human Risk Management on one Superintelligence Layer, enabling threats detected in one channel to inform defenses across the business. By detecting and connecting signals across channels, Doppel gives the 49ers organization a more complete view of social engineering campaigns and aids intervention before threats become reality.

"The 49ers are one of the most iconic and legendary brands in sports, and we're proud to build on our relationship with them," said Kevin Tian, CEO and Co-Founder of Doppel. "Doppel was founded in the Bay Area, making this partnership a homecoming for us. We're thrilled to bring our brand to 49ers fans and help safeguard a franchise that means so much to this community. Defending an organization of this scale and visibility is exactly what Doppel was built to do."

Throughout the partnership, Doppel will be featured at 49ers home games through digital and physical in-stadium signage. Additional collaborations will be anchored by Doppel's "Defend the Bay" campaign, a creative initiative connecting AI and technology with the brands' shared commitment to protecting staff, partners, and fans.

"As one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world, protecting our organization and maintaining the trust we've built with our global fanbase is our utmost priority," said Costa Kladianos, 49ers EVP and Head of Technology. "Doppel is a Silicon Valley neighbor whose use of AI is changing the game. We chose them because we've seen their products in action and trust them to make us safer."

"We built Doppel to give security teams complete visibility into how attacks develop across every medium," said Rahul Madduluri, CTO and Co-Founder of Doppel. "AI has made impersonation cheaper, faster, and more convincing to produce. Defending against it requires technology that dismantles malicious infrastructure and responds at machine speed. The 49ers have built their identity around that same disciplined approach to defense, which makes this relationship such a natural fit."

Founded in San Francisco in 2022, Doppel's mission is to protect the world from social engineering attacks every day. The company has since grown its team and technology while maintaining a strong presence in the Bay Area, and today protects organizations around the world from AI-powered impersonation and fraud.