Brock Purdy's Hot Start Continues with FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week Nomination

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy is becoming a weekly fixture among the NFL's award contenders.

The 49ers moved to 3-0 following their 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, with Purdy completing 15 of 27 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. His performance earned him a nomination for the NFL FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week award.

The nomination comes one week after Purdy earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors against the Miami Dolphins, completing 20 of 22 passes, 317 total yards, two passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown.

Purdy's four-touchdown performance against Arizona marked his fifth game with four or more passing touchdowns.

Purdy said Arizona didn't make it easy, crediting the Cardinals defense for making the 49ers offense work for its opportunities, describing the unit as a "bend but don't break" defense.

"I thought they did a good job of dropping back in zones and making us be smart," Purdy said. "Those drives were long and you had to go earn it."

Through three games, Purdy has thrown for nine touchdowns, which leads NFC quarterbacks. Purdy also leads the league with a 133.1 passer rating.

Add in his rushing touchdown against Miami, and Purdy has 10 total touchdowns on the season, tied for the most in franchise history through three games.

"I've just been hard on myself, playing at a standard for myself of playing at a high level at quarterback and going through my reads," Purdy said.

That standard has translated into production, but Purdy has been quick to credit those around him, particularly head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"I think Kyle is the best in the league at calling plays, the system, and calling the right plays at the right time," Purdy said. "To call the play at the right time, that's what it takes to be elite and he's done that over all the years of his coaching."

That confidence is shared by Purdy's teammates.

"Kyle [Shanahan] has a lot of confidence in Brock to go out there and deliver the throws that he needs to make while also protecting it and playing aggressive within the scheme," LB Fred Warner said. "Brock is amazing."

Another notable part of Purdy's fast start: the offense has yet to allow a sack through three games, setting a new franchise record.

While Purdy has used his legs to escape pressure at times, he said the success is a reflection of the entire offense, from the play-calling, to receivers running their routes, to the offensive line giving him time to operate.

"It's a unit thing, it takes everybody," Purdy said. "Proud of those guys."

Accurate throws, smart decision-making, and the ability to extend plays with his legs have all contributed to Purdy's success through the first three weeks of the season.