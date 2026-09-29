Morning Report: Samuel Sr. Longest-Career Touchdown, 49ers Start 3-0🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 29:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Samuel Sr. Records His Longest-Career TD and a Rare Stat Line; Stats and Facts from #AZvsSF
WR Deebo Samuel Sr. registered the most receiving yards in a game without a reception, and the offensive line allowed 0.0 sacks for the third consecutive game.
49ers Sign DL Judon to the Practice Squad
49ers add four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to practice squad.
49ers Take Down Cardinals 36-30 in Week 3 Matchup; Takeaways from #AZvsSF
49ers roster depth steps up in Week 3, highlighted by WR Jordan Watkins making an impact in key plays.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, October 4th.