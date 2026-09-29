 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: Samuel Sr. Longest-Career Touchdown, 49ers Start 3-0🗞️

Sep 29, 2026 at 07:17 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 29:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WK3-StatsandFacts-TN

Samuel Sr. Records His Longest-Career TD and a Rare Stat Line; Stats and Facts from #AZvsSF

WR Deebo Samuel Sr. registered the most receiving yards in a game without a reception, and the offensive line allowed 0.0 sacks for the third consecutive game.

READ MORE STATS →

49ers Sign DL Judon to the Practice Squad

49ers add four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to practice squad.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Take Down Cardinals 36-30 in Week 3 Matchup; Takeaways from #AZvsSF

49ers roster depth steps up in Week 3, highlighted by WR Jordan Watkins making an impact in key plays.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Celebration Photos: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
1 / 19

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
3 / 19

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
7 / 19

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
8 / 19

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
9 / 19

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
10 / 19

San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Naquan Jones
11 / 19

DL Naquan Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Foster Sarell
12 / 19

OL Foster Sarell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
13 / 19

LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
14 / 19

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Naquan Jones
15 / 19

DL Naquan Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
16 / 19

LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
17 / 19

DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
18 / 19

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem, WR KhaDarel Hodge
19 / 19

DL Khalid Kareem, WR KhaDarel Hodge

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Game Photos | Cardinals vs. 49ers: Week 3

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
2 / 45

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
3 / 45

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
4 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan James, FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan James, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
8 / 45

CB Jack Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
10 / 45

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
14 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
15 / 45

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
16 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
18 / 45

DL Khalid Kareem

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 45

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
21 / 45

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
22 / 45

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
24 / 45

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
26 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
27 / 45

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, DL Khalid Kareem
28 / 45

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
29 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis
30 / 45

DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
31 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
32 / 45

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle
33 / 45

TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
34 / 45

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
35 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
36 / 45

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
37 / 45

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Mac Jones
38 / 45

T Trent Williams, QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
39 / 45

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green, LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Jalen Stroman
40 / 45

CB Renardo Green, LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
41 / 45

DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
42 / 45

OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
43 / 45

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
44 / 45

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
45 / 45

P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Pregame Photos | Cardinals vs. 49ers: Week 3

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
2 / 29

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
5 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.
7 / 29

DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
8 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
9 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
11 / 29

San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
12 / 29

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
13 / 29

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
14 / 29

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
15 / 29

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
16 / 29

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
17 / 29

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
18 / 29

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
19 / 29

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
20 / 29

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
21 / 29

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
22 / 29

DL Khalid Kareem

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
23 / 29

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
24 / 29

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
25 / 29

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
26 / 29

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
27 / 29

S Ashtyn Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Vederian Lowe
28 / 29

OL Vederian Lowe

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
29 / 29

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, October 4th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

VIEW GAMEDAY HUB →

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Key Takeaways from Week 3 Against the Cardinals 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Prep for Cardinals in Week 3, QB Brock Purdy on Offensive Line🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: QB Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, More Roster Moves 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Week 2 Power Rankings, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Recaps #MIAvsSF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Go Inside the Locker Room, McCaffrey Hits 100 Career Touchdowns 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Start the Season 2-0, Recap the Win 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get Ready for the Week 2 Home Opener 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Ep. 1 of 'Forty Niner Way', Updates from Coach 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Juice Mic'd Up in Melbourne, Looking Ahead to the Home Opener 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Stats and Sounds from the Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Go Inside the Melbourne Locker Room, Postgame Interview from the Week 1 Win 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising