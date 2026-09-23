Morning Report: Week 2 Power Rankings, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Recaps #MIAvsSF 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 23:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 3
Take a look at where the 49ers land in the latest power rankings after Week 2 following the season opener.
Shanahan on 49ers Win Over Dolphins; Provides New Injury Updates
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan joined reporters to give injury updates ahead of Week 3 and reviews key peformances from the win against the Miami Dolphins.
Bosa Teams Up With Pizza Legend to Benefit Local SF Nonprofit | Off the Field
DL Nick Bosa heads off the field and collaborates with a San Francisco pizza legend to help support families and children in need.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.