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Morning Report: Week 2 Power Rankings, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Recaps #MIAvsSF 🗞️

Sep 23, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 23:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

power rankings (1)

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 3

Take a look at where the 49ers land in the latest power rankings after Week 2 following the season opener.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Shanahan on 49ers Win Over Dolphins; Provides New Injury Updates

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan joined reporters to give injury updates ahead of Week 3 and reviews key peformances from the win against the Miami Dolphins.

SEE ALL THE TAKEAWAYS →

Bosa Teams Up With Pizza Legend to Benefit Local SF Nonprofit | Off the Field

DL Nick Bosa heads off the field and collaborates with a San Francisco pizza legend to help support families and children in need.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Celebration Photos: Dolphins vs. 49ers | Week 2

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
2 / 22

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
4 / 22

DL Gracen Halton

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
6 / 22

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, TE Brayden Willis, OL Connor Colby
7 / 22

DL Gracen Halton, TE Brayden Willis, OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones
8 / 22

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
9 / 22

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
10 / 22

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 22

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
12 / 22

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
14 / 22

RB Isaac Guerendo

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Kevin Givens, TE Brayden Willis
15 / 22

DL Sebastian Valdez, DL Kevin Givens, TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
16 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy
17 / 22

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, OL Colton McKivitz, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL C.J. West
19 / 22

DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 22

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
21 / 22

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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The Faithful Show Out for the Home Opener 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.

49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Sourdough Sam
3 / 40

Sourdough Sam

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
5 / 40

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
7 / 40

Levi's® Stadium

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
8 / 40

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
11 / 40

Levi's® Stadium

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
The Faithful Show Out for the Home Opener
13 / 40

The Faithful Show Out for the Home Opener

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
16 / 40

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
The Faithful Show Out for the Home Opener
17 / 40

The Faithful Show Out for the Home Opener

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
20 / 40

Levi's® Stadium

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Sourdough Sam
23 / 40

Sourdough Sam

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
26 / 40

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
29 / 40

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
36 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
37 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
39 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
40 / 40

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Game Photos | Dolphins vs. 49ers: Week 2

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Dre Greenlaw
1 / 33

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
2 / 33

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, WR Mike Evans
4 / 33

QB Brock Purdy, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
5 / 33

TE Luke Farrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
6 / 33

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
7 / 33

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis
10 / 33

CB Upton Stout, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green
12 / 33

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 33

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
14 / 33

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
15 / 33

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL C.J. West
16 / 33

DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 33

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
18 / 33

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
19 / 33

DL James Thompson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 33

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy
22 / 33

FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
23 / 33

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
26 / 33

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
27 / 33

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
28 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
29 / 33

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr., DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw
30 / 33

DL James Thompson Jr., DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
31 / 33

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Upton Stout, DL Nick Bosa
32 / 33

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Upton Stout, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
33 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

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