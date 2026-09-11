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Morning Report: Recap the 49ers Win in Melbourne 🗞️ 

Sep 11, 2026 at 09:03 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 11:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Niners Notes 16x9 (1)

49ers Open 2026 With 27-7 Win Over Rams in Melbourne; Takeaways from #SFvsLAR

Mike Evans made an immediate impact in his first regular season game in red and gold, Purdy finished the night with three touchdowns, and the defense held Los Angeles to just seven points.

READ ALL THE TAKEAWAYS →

The 49ers Made Several Moves Ahead of #SFvsLAR

The 49ers placed DL Alfred Collins on the Injured Reserve List and activated two players from the practice squad.

READ THE FULL STORY →

G'Day from Australia! | Off the Field

The 49ers released their final injury report for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams following yesterday's practice in Melbourne.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Rams: Week 1

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Rams: Week 1

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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Arrival Photos | 49ers vs. Rams: Week 1

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Levi's®.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on September 10, 2026 in Melbourne, AUS. (49ers Photo)

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49ers will travel back home to prepare for the home opener next Sunday, September 20th vs. the Miami Dolphins.

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