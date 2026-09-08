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G'Day from Australia! | Off the Field

Sep 08, 2026 at 03:45 PM
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Aubrie Tolliver

49ers Cal-Hi Anchor/Reporter

Who says a football trip has to be all business?

Since touching down in Melbourne, Australia, the San Francisco 49ers have taken full advantage of their time Down Under, experiencing some of the sights, sounds and traditions of the city.

With a packed itinerary both on and off the field, here's a look at how the 49ers have spent their time in Melbourne outside of football.

The 49ers landed on Friday morning in Melbourne, Thursday evening in the U.S., following a nearly 16-hour flight that departed California on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

With jet lag in mind, experts told the team to power through its first day in Australia, including avoiding a midday nap.

Luckily, there was plenty to keep the players occupied. The excitement started almost immediately after they stepped off the plane.

Faithful Welcome Rally

The team's first stop was AAMI Park, a 30,000-seat stadium that is typically home to local rugby and soccer teams and served as the 49ers practice facility for the week.

Players were greeted by over 2,000 young Faithful who came out to welcome them to Australia.

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

More than 2,000 young fans came together at AAMI Park to welcome the 49ers to Australia ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

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Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

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Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

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S Marques Sigle
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S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West, Sourdough Sam
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DL C.J. West, Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Digital Editor Brooke Evans
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Digital Editor Brooke Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Ian Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Special Olympics Skills Camp

Shortly after, the team hosted Special Olympics athletes for a flag football skills camp, leading participants through drills and spending time with the athletes throughout the day.

FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Mac Jones, DB Siran Neal, LB Tatum Bethune, LB Garret Wallow, and others were among the 49ers players in attendance.

The afternoon was filled with plenty of competition, encouragement and, most importantly, smiles, making for a memorable experience for both the athletes and the players.

49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

Special Olympics athletes took the field alongside 49ers players for a fun-filled football clinic at AAMI Park.

49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

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DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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LB Tatum Bethune, LB Garret Wallow
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LB Tatum Bethune, LB Garret Wallow

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DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

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DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

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LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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RB Kaelon Black , DB Siran Neal
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RB Kaelon Black , DB Siran Neal

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic
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49ers Players Join Special Olympics Athletes for Football Clinic

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Australian Football League Game

That night, the 49ers experienced one of Australia's most popular sports firsthand, attending an Australian Football League (AFL) game, also known as "footy," at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The MCG is no ordinary stadium. With a capacity of more than 100,000, it is one of the most iconic sporting venues in Australia and will be the site of the 49ers matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Friday morning in Melbourne, Thursday evening in the U.S.

Like many first-time visitors, the 49ers players were in awe of the massive venue and its crowd.

"This stadium is massive, like massive," WR Deebo Samuel Sr. said in a social media post. "It's loud right now, but I feel like Friday it will be a little louder."

And while the MCG left an impression, so did some of Melbourne's local flavors.

RB Christian McCaffrey has been tasting his way through the city, saying one of his favorite things he's tried so far is the coffee.

"The coffee is unbelievable," McCaffrey said in a press conference. "I don't know why nobody talked about that as much beforehand as they should have."

49ers Alumni Appearances

Along with current players, 49ers Alumni have also made their presence felt throughout the city, connecting with fans and giving back to the local community.

Patrick Willis and Ricky Watters welcomed the Faithful to Transport Bar in Federation Square, located in the heart of Melbourne. The local bar became the official gathering place for the Faithful throughout the team's time Down Under.

49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Take a look inside the 49ers Transport Bar, where the Faithful can gather and celebrate the team throughout the week in Melbourne.

49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Ricky Watters, Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Ricky Watters, Alumni Bryant Young

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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

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Sourdough Sam, 2024 NFL International Fan of the Year Nominee Huw Davis
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Sourdough Sam, 2024 NFL International Fan of the Year Nominee Huw Davis

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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Rachel Bach/49ers
49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Rachel Bach/49ers
Alumni Ricky Watters, Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Ricky Watters, Alumni Bryant Young

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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Rachel Bach/49ers
49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Rachel Bach/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

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Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Rachel Bach/49ers
49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Rachel Bach/49ers
49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

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Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ricky Watters
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Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ricky Watters

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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

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Alumni Ricky Watters
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Alumni Ricky Watters

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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful
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49ers Transport Bar Becomes Home for the Faithful

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Alumni Ricky Watters
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Alumni Ricky Watters

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Joe Nedney and Jesse Sapolu also visited local schools, teaching children the game of flag football.

49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

The 49ers brought Flag football to Melbourne schools, uniting students for a day of skill-building, creativity, and hands-on learning alongside coaches, Alumni, Sourdough Sam, and Gold Rush cheerleaders.

Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Alumni Joe Nedney, Jenna and Mara York, Sourdough Sam, Alumni Jesse Sapolu
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Alumni Joe Nedney, Jenna and Mara York, Sourdough Sam, Alumni Jesse Sapolu

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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Alumni Joe Nedney
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Alumni Joe Nedney

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms
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49ers Take Flag Football Into Melbourne Classrooms

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Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam

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At a local children's hospital in Melbourne, Bryant Young and Ian Williams spent time with patients, bringing some 49ers cheer to kids and their families.

49ers Visit Children's Hospital in Melbourne

49ers Alumni, Gold Rush Cheerleaders, and Sourdough Sam visited a children's hospital in Melbourne, spending time with patients and families and bringing a little 49ers spirit to brighten their day.

Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Ian Williams, Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Ian Williams, Alumni Bryant Young

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Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

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Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams

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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Alumni Ian Williams, Alumni Bryant Young, Sourdough Sam
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Alumni Ian Williams, Alumni Bryant Young, Sourdough Sam

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Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Bryant Young, Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne
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49ers Visit Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Alumni Ian Williams
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Sourdough Sam, Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Ian Williams
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Alumni Ian Williams

Mark Avellino/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders

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Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Alumni Bryant Young
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Alumni Bryant Young

Mark Avellino/49ers
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With a packed schedule and a 17-hour time difference from California, even keeping track of what day it is can be a challenge.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan joked during a press conference that the time difference has him feeling like he's practically living in the future.

"I don't even get how that's possible," Shanahan said.

While football remains the main focus, the 49ers are making the most of their time Down Under, creating memories, connecting with the Melbourne community, and experiencing everything the city has to offer along the way.

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