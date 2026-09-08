G'Day from Australia! | Off the Field

Who says a football trip has to be all business?
Since touching down in Melbourne, Australia, the San Francisco 49ers have taken full advantage of their time Down Under, experiencing some of the sights, sounds and traditions of the city.
With a packed itinerary both on and off the field, here's a look at how the 49ers have spent their time in Melbourne outside of football.
The 49ers landed on Friday morning in Melbourne, Thursday evening in the U.S., following a nearly 16-hour flight that departed California on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
With jet lag in mind, experts told the team to power through its first day in Australia, including avoiding a midday nap.
Luckily, there was plenty to keep the players occupied. The excitement started almost immediately after they stepped off the plane.
Faithful Welcome Rally
The team's first stop was AAMI Park, a 30,000-seat stadium that is typically home to local rugby and soccer teams and served as the 49ers practice facility for the week.
Players were greeted by over 2,000 young Faithful who came out to welcome them to Australia.
More than 2,000 young fans came together at AAMI Park to welcome the 49ers to Australia ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Special Olympics Skills Camp
Shortly after, the team hosted Special Olympics athletes for a flag football skills camp, leading participants through drills and spending time with the athletes throughout the day.
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Mac Jones, DB Siran Neal, LB Tatum Bethune, LB Garret Wallow, and others were among the 49ers players in attendance.
The afternoon was filled with plenty of competition, encouragement and, most importantly, smiles, making for a memorable experience for both the athletes and the players.
Special Olympics athletes took the field alongside 49ers players for a fun-filled football clinic at AAMI Park.
Australian Football League Game
That night, the 49ers experienced one of Australia's most popular sports firsthand, attending an Australian Football League (AFL) game, also known as "footy," at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The MCG is no ordinary stadium. With a capacity of more than 100,000, it is one of the most iconic sporting venues in Australia and will be the site of the 49ers matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Friday morning in Melbourne, Thursday evening in the U.S.
Like many first-time visitors, the 49ers players were in awe of the massive venue and its crowd.
"This stadium is massive, like massive," WR Deebo Samuel Sr. said in a social media post. "It's loud right now, but I feel like Friday it will be a little louder."
And while the MCG left an impression, so did some of Melbourne's local flavors.
RB Christian McCaffrey has been tasting his way through the city, saying one of his favorite things he's tried so far is the coffee.
"The coffee is unbelievable," McCaffrey said in a press conference. "I don't know why nobody talked about that as much beforehand as they should have."
49ers Alumni Appearances
Along with current players, 49ers Alumni have also made their presence felt throughout the city, connecting with fans and giving back to the local community.
Patrick Willis and Ricky Watters welcomed the Faithful to Transport Bar in Federation Square, located in the heart of Melbourne. The local bar became the official gathering place for the Faithful throughout the team's time Down Under.
Take a look inside the 49ers Transport Bar, where the Faithful can gather and celebrate the team throughout the week in Melbourne.
Joe Nedney and Jesse Sapolu also visited local schools, teaching children the game of flag football.
The 49ers brought Flag football to Melbourne schools, uniting students for a day of skill-building, creativity, and hands-on learning alongside coaches, Alumni, Sourdough Sam, and Gold Rush cheerleaders.
At a local children's hospital in Melbourne, Bryant Young and Ian Williams spent time with patients, bringing some 49ers cheer to kids and their families.
49ers Alumni, Gold Rush Cheerleaders, and Sourdough Sam visited a children's hospital in Melbourne, spending time with patients and families and bringing a little 49ers spirit to brighten their day.
With a packed schedule and a 17-hour time difference from California, even keeping track of what day it is can be a challenge.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan joked during a press conference that the time difference has him feeling like he's practically living in the future.
"I don't even get how that's possible," Shanahan said.
While football remains the main focus, the 49ers are making the most of their time Down Under, creating memories, connecting with the Melbourne community, and experiencing everything the city has to offer along the way.