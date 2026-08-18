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Teammates, Faithful Rally Behind Pearsall in His Recovery | Off the Field

Aug 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Aubrie Tolliver

49ers Cal-Hi Anchor/Reporter

WR Ricky Pearsall's surgery to repair his right PCL was a success, and the former 2024 first-round draft pick has received an outpouring of support from his teammates, coaches, and 49ers Faithful.

On Thursday, Pearsall shared photos of himself and his family on Instagram following the procedure, along with a series of messages about his mindset, recovery, and faith.

"Time to completely shift my mind," Pearsall wrote. "Time to hone in on every aspect of myself, mentally, physically, and spiritually. Time to lock it all in."

The post's comment section was flooded with support from Pearsall's teammates, including LB Fred Warner, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., and countless others.

"It's gonna be legendary!" Warner wrote, referring to Pearsall's comeback.

"You'll be back better than ever," FB Kyle Juszczyk also commented.

Pearsall first injured his right PCL in Week 4 of the 2025 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury limited him to nine games last season. Then, after experiencing swelling in his knee during the early days of 2026 Training Camp, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch announced the team was placing Pearsall on season-ending injured reserve and that he would undergo surgery to repair it.

"He's gutted. We're gutted. (He's a) really good football player, really important member of our team, and an impactful player," Lynch said in a press conference on Aug. 1, but noted he had full confidence in Pearsall's recovery. "We know he's got a bright future."

In that same press conference, Lynch said Pearsall's recovery could take anywhere from six to 12 months, noting nine months as the target. Pearsall alluded to a nine-month recovery in the Instagram post.

"The road back starts now," Pearsall wrote. "I'm ready for every part of it. Every early morning. Every setback. Every small win nobody sees. Every step that gets me closer to stepping back on that field."

The support Pearsall has received serves as a reminder that no matter how difficult the road back may be, it's a journey he won't have to take alone.

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