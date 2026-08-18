Teammates, Faithful Rally Behind Pearsall in His Recovery | Off the Field

The post's comment section was flooded with support from Pearsall's teammates, including LB Fred Warner, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., and countless others.

"It's gonna be legendary!" Warner wrote, referring to Pearsall's comeback.

"You'll be back better than ever," FB Kyle Juszczyk also commented.

Pearsall first injured his right PCL in Week 4 of the 2025 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury limited him to nine games last season. Then, after experiencing swelling in his knee during the early days of 2026 Training Camp, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch announced the team was placing Pearsall on season-ending injured reserve and that he would undergo surgery to repair it.

"He's gutted. We're gutted. (He's a) really good football player, really important member of our team, and an impactful player," Lynch said in a press conference on Aug. 1, but noted he had full confidence in Pearsall's recovery. "We know he's got a bright future."

In that same press conference, Lynch said Pearsall's recovery could take anywhere from six to 12 months, noting nine months as the target. Pearsall alluded to a nine-month recovery in the Instagram post.

"The road back starts now," Pearsall wrote. "I'm ready for every part of it. Every early morning. Every setback. Every small win nobody sees. Every step that gets me closer to stepping back on that field."