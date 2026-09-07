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Morning Report: 2026 Captains Announced, Faithful Break World Record in Melbourne 🗞️ 

Sep 07, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 7:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

2026 Captains-16x9

49ers Reveal Team Captains Ahead of 2026 Season Opener in Melbourne

Shanahan announced the group of players voted by their teammates during his Week 1 press conference as the 49ers prepare to open the regular season in Melbourne, Australia, against NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Keeping Up With the 49ers: Melbourne Edition

Your go-to hub for everything happening throughout the team's time Down Under, from the latest news and interviews to community events, fan activations, and all the action across Melbourne.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Promote LS Jon Weeks to Active Roster; Waive TE Brayden Willis

The 49ers promoted LS Jon Weeks to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived TE Brayden Willis.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Take a look at the best photos as The Gold Rush Cheerleaders joined Visit Victoria to bring fans together in Melbourne, teaching their signature routine before taking part in an attempt to set a new world record for the largest cheerleading dance.

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
1 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
2 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Rachel Bach/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
3 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
4 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
5 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
6 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
7 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Rachel Bach/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
8 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Rachel Bach/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders
9 / 28

Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
10 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
11 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
12 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
13 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
14 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Rachel Bach/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
15 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
16 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Rachel Bach/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
17 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Rachel Bach/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders
18 / 28

Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Rachel Bach/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
19 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Rachel Bach/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
20 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
21 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Rachel Bach/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
22 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Rachel Bach/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
23 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Rachel Bach/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
24 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
25 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Rachel Bach/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
26 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
27 / 28

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Mark Avellino/49ers
Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne
28 / 28

Gold Rush Make History With Record-Breaking Cheer in Melbourne

Rachel Bach/49ers
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The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

More than 2,000 young fans came together at AAMI Park to welcome the 49ers to Australia ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
1 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 31

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
3 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders
4 / 31

Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Con Chronis/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
5 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 31

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
7 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Con Chronis/49ers
Sourdough Sam
8 / 31

Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
9 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
10 / 31

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
11 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam
12 / 31

Gold Rush Cheerleaders, Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
13 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
14 / 31

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
15 / 31

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
16 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West, Sourdough Sam
17 / 31

DL C.J. West, Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
18 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 31

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Digital Editor Brooke Evans
20 / 31

Digital Editor Brooke Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
22 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 31

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
24 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
Alumni Ian Williams
25 / 31

Alumni Ian Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
26 / 31

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
27 / 31

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Kym Fortino/49ers
The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne
28 / 31

The Faithful Welcome the 49ers to Melbourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
29 / 31

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
30 / 31

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
31 / 31

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Meet the 49ers Initial 2026 Roster

Get to know the initial members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 30, 2026.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 52

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
2 / 52

QB Kurtis Rourke

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
3 / 52

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 52

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
5 / 52

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 52

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
7 / 52

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
8 / 52

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
9 / 52

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
10 / 52

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
11 / 52

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
12 / 52

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
13 / 52

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
14 / 52

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 52

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
16 / 52

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
17 / 52

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Carver Willis
18 / 52

OL Carver Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
19 / 52

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 52

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
21 / 52

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
22 / 52

OL Connor Colby

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
23 / 52

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Vederian Lowe
24 / 52

OL Vederian Lowe

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
25 / 52

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 52

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
27 / 52

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
28 / 52

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
29 / 52

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
30 / 52

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
31 / 52

LB Luke Gifford

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
32 / 52

LB Tatum Bethune

Michael Zagaris/49ers
CB Jack Jones
33 / 52

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
34 / 52

CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
35 / 52

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs
36 / 52

CB Nate Hobbs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
37 / 52

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
38 / 52

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
39 / 52

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
40 / 52

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
41 / 52

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
42 / 52

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
43 / 52

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
44 / 52

DL James Thompson Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
45 / 52

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
46 / 52

DL Alfred Collins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
47 / 52

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
48 / 52

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
49 / 52

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL C.J. West
50 / 52

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
51 / 52

DL Gracen Halton

Dylan Goodman/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
52 / 52

K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams for Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday at 5:35 pm PT.

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