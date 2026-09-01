Morning Report: Takeaways from Shanahan and Lynch, Turning the Page to Australia 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 1:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
5 Takeaways from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Ahead of Australia
John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan provided updates on several players working their way back from injury, discussed the decisions behind the initial roster, and detailed the unique preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers 2026 Initial Roster
Following the conclusion of the preseason slate, the 49ers made the necessary moves to arrive at their initial roster by the NFL's August 30 deadline. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the 49ers roster as of Sunday afternoon.
49ers Sign S Ashtyn Davis to One-Year Deal; Place CB Nate Hobbs on the Injured Reserve List.
The 49ers announced they have re-signed S Ashtyn Davis and P Corliss Waitman to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Nate Hobbs and LB Nick Martin on the Injured Reserve List.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
Photos 📷
Get to know the initial members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 30, 2026.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 3 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.