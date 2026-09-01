Morning Report: Takeaways from Shanahan and Lynch, Turning the Page to Australia 🗞️ 

5 Takeaways from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Ahead of Australia

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan provided updates on several players working their way back from injury, discussed the decisions behind the initial roster, and detailed the unique preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers 2026 Initial Roster

Following the conclusion of the preseason slate, the 49ers made the necessary moves to arrive at their initial roster by the NFL's August 30 deadline. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the 49ers roster as of Sunday afternoon.

49ers Sign S Ashtyn Davis to One-Year Deal; Place CB Nate Hobbs on the Injured Reserve List.