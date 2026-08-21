Morning Report: Recapping the Preseason Win vs. the Chargers 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 21:
New and Notable
49ers Defeat Chargers 41-17 in Preseason Week 2; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsLAC
Quarterbacks Purdy and Jones made their 2026 preseason debuts, and running backs McCormick and rookie Kaelon Black lead the ground game. Here are five takeaways from the win.
49ers Sign RB Khalil Herbert to a One-Year Deal; Place RB Patrick Taylor Jr. on Injured Reserve
The 49ers signed RB Khalil Herbert to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed RB Patrick Taylor Jr. on the Injured Reserve list.
Day 14 of 2026 Training Camp: Kaelon Black Returns for Joint Practice with Chargers
Black was back in action, Stribling makes his mark in the red zone, and the offense faces a competitive test at Tuesday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by Levi's®.