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Morning Report: Recapping the Preseason Win vs. the Chargers 🗞️ 

Aug 21, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 21:

New and Notable

49ers Defeat Chargers 41-17 in Preseason Week 2; 5 Takeaways from #SFvsLAC

Quarterbacks Purdy and Jones made their 2026 preseason debuts, and running backs McCormick and rookie Kaelon Black lead the ground game. Here are five takeaways from the win.

Learn More >>>

49ers Sign RB Khalil Herbert to a One-Year Deal; Place RB Patrick Taylor Jr. on Injured Reserve

The 49ers signed RB Khalil Herbert to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed RB Patrick Taylor Jr. on the Injured Reserve list.

Learn More>>>

Day 14 of 2026 Training Camp: Kaelon Black Returns for Joint Practice with Chargers

Black was back in action, Stribling makes his mark in the red zone, and the offense faces a competitive test at Tuesday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Learn More>>>

Videos 📽

Photos 📷

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

RB Kaelon Black, QB Brock Purdy
1 / 29

RB Kaelon Black, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
3 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
4 / 29

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
5 / 29

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black, QB Mac Jones
6 / 29

RB Kaelon Black, QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
7 / 29

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
8 / 29

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
9 / 29

TE Luke Farrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Carver Willis, RB Kaelon Black, WR Demarcus Robinson
10 / 29

OL Carver Willis, RB Kaelon Black, WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
11 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick, WR Jordan Watkins
12 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick, WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
13 / 29

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
14 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
15 / 29

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, DL James Thompson Jr., S Jalen Stroman
16 / 29

LB Jaden Dugger, DL James Thompson Jr., S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
17 / 29

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
18 / 29

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
19 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
20 / 29

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, RB Khalil Herbert, QB Adrian Martinez
21 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins, RB Khalil Herbert, QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
22 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Khalil Herbert
23 / 29

RB Khalil Herbert

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
24 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
25 / 29

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
26 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
27 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez, TE Josiah Deguara
28 / 29

QB Adrian Martinez, TE Josiah Deguara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
29 / 29

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Pregame Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

RB Sincere McCormick
1 / 19

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
2 / 19

LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
3 / 19

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
5 / 19

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
7 / 19

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
8 / 19

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
10 / 19

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
12 / 19

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
13 / 19

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
14 / 19

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 19

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
16 / 19

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
17 / 19

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
18 / 19

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Victor Dimukeje
19 / 19

DL Victor Dimukeje

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Arrival Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by Levi's®.

LB Dre Greenlaw
1 / 19

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
2 / 19

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
3 / 19

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
4 / 19

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
5 / 19

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
6 / 19

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Josiah Deguara
7 / 19

TE Josiah Deguara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
8 / 19

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
9 / 19

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Trenton Irwin
10 / 19

WR Trenton Irwin

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
11 / 19

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
12 / 19

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
13 / 19

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
14 / 19

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
15 / 19

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
16 / 19

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
17 / 19

WR Christian Kirk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
19 / 19

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
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