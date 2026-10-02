Morning Report: WR Brandin Cooks Promoted to Roster, Preview Week 4 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 2:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Promote WR Cooks to Active Roster, Sign WR Turner to Practice Squad; More Moves
San Francisco 49ers promoted WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster and added WR Malik Turner to the practice squad ahead of Week 4.
A September to Remember: Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month
Following NFC Player of the Week and FedEx Air & Ground honors, QB Brock Purdy caps off September by earning his first career NFC Offensive Player of the Month award.
49ers Alumni Join the Movement Behind Girls Flag Football | Off the Field
49ers legends Steve Young, Dennis Brown, and Anthony Dixon gathered to support local high school programs and girls flag football athletes.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 4
With a 3-0 start to the season, take a look at the latest power rankings going into the Week 4 matchup against the Broncos.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Cancer warriors paired up with 49ers players to create custom painted art designs during an art therapy event presented by Sutter Health.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, October 4th.