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Morning Report: WR Brandin Cooks Promoted to Roster, Preview Week 4 🗞️

Oct 02, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 2:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

roster moves (4)

49ers Promote WR Cooks to Active Roster, Sign WR Turner to Practice Squad; More Moves

San Francisco 49ers promoted WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster and added WR Malik Turner to the practice squad ahead of Week 4.

READ THE FULL STORY →

A September to Remember: Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Following NFC Player of the Week and FedEx Air & Ground honors, QB Brock Purdy caps off September by earning his first career NFC Offensive Player of the Month award.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Alumni Join the Movement Behind Girls Flag Football | Off the Field

49ers legends Steve Young, Dennis Brown, and Anthony Dixon gathered to support local high school programs and girls flag football athletes.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 4

With a 3-0 start to the season, take a look at the latest power rankings going into the Week 4 matchup against the Broncos.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Set Their Sights on Week 4 Matchup with the Broncos

Check out the best moments from practice as the 49ers prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr
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WR Deebo Samuel Sr

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Marques Sigle
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S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon, DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.
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OL Isaac Alarcon, DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
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WR Brandin Cooks

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
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OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
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WR Brandin Cooks

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
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LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Line
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San Francisco 49ers Offensive Line

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Foster Sarell
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OL Foster Sarell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
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S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, LB Tatum Bethune
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TE George Kittle, LB Tatum Bethune

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Dante Pettis
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WR Dante Pettis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
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San Francisco 49ers Defense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, CB Jack Jones
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S Malik Mustapha, CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green, CB Jack Jones, CB Upton Stout
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CB Renardo Green, CB Jack Jones, CB Upton Stout

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
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WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Jack Stoll
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TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Jack Stoll

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL McKinnley Jackson
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DL McKinnley Jackson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
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DL Kevin Givens

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event 🎨

Cancer warriors paired up with 49ers players to create custom painted art designs during an art therapy event presented by Sutter Health.

49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
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S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones, QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Mac Jones, QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
11 / 37

LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
12 / 37

RB Isaac Guerendo

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
13 / 37

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 37

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans, WR KhaDarel Hodge
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WR Mike Evans, WR KhaDarel Hodge

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman
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LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event 🎨
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event 🎨

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman
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LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
26 / 37

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam, WR Jordan Watkins, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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Sourdough Sam, WR Jordan Watkins, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
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S Jalen Stroman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
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DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jack Stoll, WR Jordan Watkins
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TE Jack Stoll, WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, October 4th.

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