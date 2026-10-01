Morning Report: Purdy Named FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 1:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Brock Purdy Named FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week vs. Cardinals
QB Brock Purdy earns FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week after a standout four-touchdown performance in Week 3.
49ers Sign WR Dante Pettis to Practice Squad
The 49ers add veteran wide receiver and former 2018 second-round draft pick Dante Pettis to the practice squad.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Broncos vs. 49ers | Week 4
The 49ers complete their three-game homestand in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, tune in for all the action.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Cancer warriors paired up with 49ers players to create custom painted art designs during an art therapy event presented by Sutter Health.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, October 4th.