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Morning Report: Purdy Named FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week 🗞️

Oct 01, 2026 at 10:01 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 1:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

FedEx-AG POTW-WK03-Purdy-16x9

Brock Purdy Named FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week vs. Cardinals

QB Brock Purdy earns FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week after a standout four-touchdown performance in Week 3.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Sign WR Dante Pettis to Practice Squad

The 49ers add veteran wide receiver and former 2018 second-round draft pick Dante Pettis to the practice squad.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Ways to Watch and Listen: Broncos vs. 49ers | Week 4

The 49ers complete their three-game homestand in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, tune in for all the action.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event 🎨

Cancer warriors paired up with 49ers players to create custom painted art designs during an art therapy event presented by Sutter Health.

49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
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S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones, QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Mac Jones, QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Isaac Guerendo
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RB Isaac Guerendo

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans, WR KhaDarel Hodge
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WR Mike Evans, WR KhaDarel Hodge

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman
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LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event 🎨
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event 🎨

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman
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LS Jon Weeks, P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
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TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam, WR Jordan Watkins, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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Sourdough Sam, WR Jordan Watkins, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
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S Jalen Stroman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
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DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jack Stoll, WR Jordan Watkins
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TE Jack Stoll, WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event
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49ers Showcase Designs at Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Red & Gold Pack Levi's® Stadium for Week 3 vs. the Cardinals

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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Celebration Photos: Cardinals vs. 49ers | Week 3

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
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P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
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S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
10 / 19

San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Naquan Jones
11 / 19

DL Naquan Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Foster Sarell
12 / 19

OL Foster Sarell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
13 / 19

LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
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WR KhaDarel Hodge

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Naquan Jones
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DL Naquan Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
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DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem, WR KhaDarel Hodge
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DL Khalid Kareem, WR KhaDarel Hodge

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, October 4th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

VIEW GAMEDAY HUB →

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