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Morning Report: Key Takeaways from Week 3 Against the Cardinals 🗞️

Sep 28, 2026 at 09:21 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 28:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Niners-Notes-16x9

49ers Take Down Cardinals 36-30 in Week 3 Matchup; Takeaways from #AZvsSF

The 49ers close out Week 3 with a win against the Arizona Cardinals where TE George Kittle had two touchdowns and six receptions for 82 yards.

READ THE FULL STORY →

49ers Bring Live Spanish Broadcast Inside Levi's® Stadium

Real-time Spanish play-by-play comes to Levi's® Stadium through the 49ers App, allowing Spanish-speaking fans to tune in live.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Game Photos | Cardinals vs. 49ers: Week 3

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
2 / 45

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
3 / 45

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
4 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan James, FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Jordan James, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
8 / 45

CB Jack Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
10 / 45

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
14 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
15 / 45

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
16 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
18 / 45

DL Khalid Kareem

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 45

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
21 / 45

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
22 / 45

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
24 / 45

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
26 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
27 / 45

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, DL Khalid Kareem
28 / 45

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
29 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis
30 / 45

DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
31 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
32 / 45

TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle
33 / 45

TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
34 / 45

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
35 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
36 / 45

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
37 / 45

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Mac Jones
38 / 45

T Trent Williams, QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
39 / 45

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green, LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Jalen Stroman
40 / 45

CB Renardo Green, LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
41 / 45

DL Khalid Kareem

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
42 / 45

OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
43 / 45

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
44 / 45

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
45 / 45

P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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Pregame Photos | Cardinals vs. 49ers: Week 3

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
2 / 29

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
5 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.
7 / 29

DL Viliami Fehoko Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
8 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
9 / 29

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
11 / 29

San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
12 / 29

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
13 / 29

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
14 / 29

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
15 / 29

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
16 / 29

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
17 / 29

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
18 / 29

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
19 / 29

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Siran Neal
20 / 29

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
21 / 29

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Khalid Kareem
22 / 29

DL Khalid Kareem

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
23 / 29

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
24 / 29

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
25 / 29

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
26 / 29

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
27 / 29

S Ashtyn Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Vederian Lowe
28 / 29

OL Vederian Lowe

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
29 / 29

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Red & Gold Pack Levi's® Stadium for Week 3 vs. the Cardinals

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sourdough Sam
1 / 24

Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 24

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 24

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 24

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 24

49ers Faithful

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
Sourdough Sam
9 / 24

Sourdough Sam

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 24

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 24

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 24

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 24

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 24

49ers Faithful

Tyler Caisse/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.

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