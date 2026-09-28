Morning Report: Key Takeaways from Week 3 Against the Cardinals 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 28:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Take Down Cardinals 36-30 in Week 3 Matchup; Takeaways from #AZvsSF
The 49ers close out Week 3 with a win against the Arizona Cardinals where TE George Kittle had two touchdowns and six receptions for 82 yards.
49ers Bring Live Spanish Broadcast Inside Levi's® Stadium
Real-time Spanish play-by-play comes to Levi's® Stadium through the 49ers App, allowing Spanish-speaking fans to tune in live.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.