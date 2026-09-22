Morning Report: Go Inside the Locker Room, McCaffrey Hits 100 Career Touchdowns 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 22:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Christian McCaffrey Reaches 100 Career Touchdowns; Stats and Facts from #MIAvsSF
Recap all the stats and facts following the Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
49ers Defeat Dolphins 35-13 in Home Opener; Takeaways from #MIAvsSF
Purdy delivered a sharp performance, and the 49ers pass rush brought the pressure with four sacks in the 2026 home opener.
100 Touchdowns: McCaffrey Marks Next Milestone
McCaffrey found the end zone twice in Week 2, becoming the 29th player in NFL history to reach 100 career touchdowns.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.