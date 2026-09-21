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Morning Report: 49ers Start the Season 2-0, Recap the Win 🗞️ 

Sep 21, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 21:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Niners Notes 16x9 (2)

49ers Defeat Dolphins 35-13 in Home Opener; Takeaways from #MIAvsSF

Purdy delivered a sharp performance, McCaffrey reached 100 career touchdowns, and the 49ers pass rush brought the pressure with four sacks in the 2026 home opener.

SEE ALL THE TAKEAWAYS →

49ers Promote DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, Place WR De'Zhaun Stribling on the Injured Reserve List

The 49ers promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR De'Zhaun Stribling on the Injured Reserve List.

READ MORE →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Game Photos | Dolphins vs. 49ers: Week 2

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Dre Greenlaw
1 / 33

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
2 / 33

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, WR Mike Evans
4 / 33

QB Brock Purdy, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
5 / 33

TE Luke Farrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
6 / 33

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
7 / 33

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis
10 / 33

CB Upton Stout, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 33

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green
12 / 33

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 33

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
14 / 33

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
15 / 33

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL C.J. West
16 / 33

DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 33

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
18 / 33

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
19 / 33

DL James Thompson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 33

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy
22 / 33

FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
23 / 33

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
24 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
26 / 33

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
27 / 33

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
28 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
29 / 33

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr., DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw
30 / 33

DL James Thompson Jr., DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
31 / 33

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Upton Stout, DL Nick Bosa
32 / 33

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Upton Stout, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
33 / 33

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Pregame Photos | Dolphins vs. 49ers: Week 2

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.

CB Upton Stout
1 / 30

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
2 / 30

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
3 / 30

QB Kurtis Rourke

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 30

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
5 / 30

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
7 / 30

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 30

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
9 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
10 / 30

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
12 / 30

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
14 / 30

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
15 / 30

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
16 / 30

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
17 / 30

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
18 / 30

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
19 / 30

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
20 / 30

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
21 / 30

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
23 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
24 / 30

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
27 / 30

San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, OL Jake Brendel
28 / 30

TE George Kittle, OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 30

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
30 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Arrival Photos | Dolphins vs. 49ers: Week 2

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by Levi's®.

DB Deommodore Lenoir
1 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
3 / 38

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Will Pauling
5 / 38

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 38

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
7 / 38

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
8 / 38

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
9 / 38

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
10 / 38

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
11 / 38

K Eddy Piñeiro

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
12 / 38

DL James Thompson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
13 / 38

LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
14 / 38

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
15 / 38

TE Luke Farrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszcyzk
16 / 38

FB Kyle Juszcyzk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
18 / 38

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
19 / 38

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
20 / 38

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
21 / 38

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
22 / 38

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
23 / 38

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
24 / 38

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
25 / 38

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
26 / 38

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Christrian Kirk
27 / 38

WR Christrian Kirk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green
28 / 38

CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Vederian Lowe
29 / 38

OL Vederian Lowe

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
30 / 38

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
31 / 38

QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
32 / 38

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
33 / 38

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs
34 / 38

CB Nate Hobbs

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
35 / 38

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
36 / 38

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Austen Pleasants
37 / 38

OL Austen Pleasants

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
38 / 38

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

VIEW GAMEDAY HUB →

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