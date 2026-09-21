Morning Report: 49ers Start the Season 2-0, Recap the Win 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 21:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Defeat Dolphins 35-13 in Home Opener; Takeaways from #MIAvsSF
Purdy delivered a sharp performance, McCaffrey reached 100 career touchdowns, and the 49ers pass rush brought the pressure with four sacks in the 2026 home opener.
49ers Promote DL Ogbo Okoronkwo, Place WR De'Zhaun Stribling on the Injured Reserve List
The 49ers promoted DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed WR De'Zhaun Stribling on the Injured Reserve List.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.
View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, presented by Levi's®.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday, September 27th.