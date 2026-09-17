Morning Report: Ep. 1 of 'Forty Niner Way', Updates from Coach 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 17:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Fred Warner Surpasses Patrick Willis in Most Tackles in 49ers History; Stats and Facts from #SFvsLAR
QB Brock Purdy completed 25 of his 34 passing attempts for 205 yards, CB Renardo Green registered three tackles and one interception of Rams QB Matthew Stafford.
What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say After Week 1
The 49ers opened the 2026 regular season with a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest.
49ers Promote WR Hodge to Active Roster; Sign TE Stoll; Place TE Tonges on Injured Reserve
The 49ers promoted WR KhaDarel Hodge to the active roster and signed TE Jack Stoll to the team's practice squad, and the team placed TE Jake Tonges on the Injured Reserve List.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
The Faithful gathered at Transport Bar in Federation Square ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and enjoyed 49ers alumni appearances, photo opportunities with Sourdough Sam and the Gold Rush cheerleaders, raffles, and giveaways, presented by San Francisco Travel.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at MCG.
Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush photoshoot ahead of the 2026 season.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium for the home opener this Sunday, September 20th.