Morning Report: Break Down the Initial 53-Man Roster with 'The Saloon' 🗞️ 

Five 49ers Named to NFL Network's 'Top 100 Players of 2026' List

Once again, the San Francisco 49ers are well represented, with five players earning their place among the NFL's elite. Here's a look at each 49ers player featured on the "Top 100 Players of 2026" list.

5 Takeaways from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan Ahead of Australia

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan provided updates on several players working their way back from injury, discussed the decisions behind the initial roster, and detailed the unique preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers Stars Support Kyle Shanahan's Son at His Varsity Debut | Off the Field