Morning Report: Episode 2 of 'The Build', Injury Updates 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 18:
New and Notable
Day 13 of 2026 Training Camp: Cowing Shines, Defense Delivers in Red Zone
TE George Kittle continues his recovery, WR Jacob Cowing leads the offensive highlights, and the Purdy-Evans connection continues to grow.
Women's Bay Area Sports Take Center Stage at 49ers 'Football for All' Game
Athletes from Bay FC, the Golden State Storm, and San Francisco Signal joined the Faithful alongside the 49ers Gold Rush at the preseason opener halftime show, bringing together women from across the region's growing sports landscape.
49ers Sign DL Victor Dimukeje, OL Nick Zakelj to One-Year Deals; Release Two Players
The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Victor Dimukeje and OL Nick Zakelj to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team released RB Khalil Herbert and OL Kion Smith.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, presented by United Airlines.
Take a look at the top photos from Day 12 of 49ers Training Camp, presented by Visa.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 1 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans at Levi's® Stadium.