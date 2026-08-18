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Morning Report: Episode 2 of 'The Build', Injury Updates 🗞️ 

Aug 18, 2026 at 07:30 AM
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Ines Diaz

Digital Content Coordinator

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 18:

New and Notable

Day 13 of 2026 Training Camp: Cowing Shines, Defense Delivers in Red Zone

TE George Kittle continues his recovery, WR Jacob Cowing leads the offensive highlights, and the Purdy-Evans connection continues to grow.

Learn More>>>

Women's Bay Area Sports Take Center Stage at 49ers 'Football for All' Game

Athletes from Bay FC, the Golden State Storm, and San Francisco Signal joined the Faithful alongside the 49ers Gold Rush at the preseason opener halftime show, bringing together women from across the region's growing sports landscape.

Learn More>>>

49ers Sign DL Victor Dimukeje, OL Nick Zakelj to One-Year Deals; Release Two Players

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Victor Dimukeje and OL Nick Zakelj to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team released RB Khalil Herbert and OL Kion Smith.

Learn More >>>

Videos 📽

Photos 📷

Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers, presented by United Airlines.

DL C.J. West
1 / 43

DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 43

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trenton Irwin
3 / 43

WR Trenton Irwin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
4 / 43

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2
5 / 43

Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
6 / 43

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 43

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
8 / 43

S Malik Mustapha

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
9 / 43

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
10 / 43

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
11 / 43

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
12 / 43

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 43

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2
14 / 43

Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2
15 / 43

Travel Photos | 49ers vs. Chargers: Preseason Week 2

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
16 / 43

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
17 / 43

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
18 / 43

DL Gracen Halton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 43

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
20 / 43

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Larry Worth III
21 / 43

LB Larry Worth III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Keion White
22 / 43

DL Keion White

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
23 / 43

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 43

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Will Pauling
25 / 43

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Brett Toth
26 / 43

OL Brett Toth

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
27 / 43

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Patrick McMorris
28 / 43

S Patrick McMorris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 43

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
30 / 43

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelji
31 / 43

OL Nick Zakelji

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
32 / 43

DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
33 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
34 / 43

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
35 / 43

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
36 / 43

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Brandon Parker
37 / 43

OL Brandon Parker

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Drake Nugent
38 / 43

OL Drake Nugent

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
39 / 43

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
40 / 43

DL James Thompson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Robert Jones
41 / 43

OL Robert Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
42 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
43 / 43

K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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49ers Bring the Energy on Day 12 of Training Camp

Take a look at the top photos from Day 12 of 49ers Training Camp, presented by Visa.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
1 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Mike Evans, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, WR Will Pauling
2 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., WR Mike Evans, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, WR Will Pauling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 47

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner, CB Ephesians Prysock
4 / 47

WR Malik Turner, CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
5 / 47

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
7 / 47

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
8 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
9 / 47

CB Ephesians Prysock

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
10 / 47

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
11 / 47

QB Adrian Martinez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
13 / 47

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
14 / 47

WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Will Pauling
15 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Will Pauling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
16 / 47

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
17 / 47

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
18 / 47

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
19 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Upton Stout
20 / 47

CB Upton Stout

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner
21 / 47

WR Malik Turner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Connor Colby
22 / 47

OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Robert Jones
23 / 47

OL Robert Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL C.J. West
25 / 47

DL C.J. West

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
26 / 47

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jack Jones
28 / 47

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
29 / 47

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
30 / 47

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon
31 / 47

OL Isaac Alarcon

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
32 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Trenton Irwin
33 / 47

WR Trenton Irwin

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
34 / 47

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
35 / 47

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
36 / 47

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Titus Leo
37 / 47

DL Titus Leo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Zamir White
38 / 47

RB Zamir White

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
39 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
40 / 47

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
41 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
42 / 47

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
43 / 47

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
44 / 47

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
45 / 47

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
46 / 47

TE Hayden Rucci

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
47 / 47

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Game Photos | Titans vs. 49ers: Preseason Week 1

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 1 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Malik Turner
1 / 21

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
2 / 21

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
3 / 21

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Austen Pleasants
4 / 21

OL Austen Pleasants

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr., QB Kurtis Rourke
5 / 21

RB Patrick Taylor Jr., QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
6 / 21

K Eddy Piñeiro

Jose Romero/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
7 / 21

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
8 / 21

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
9 / 21

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
10 / 21

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
11 / 21

QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, DL Gracen Halton
12 / 21

LB Jaden Dugger, DL Gracen Halton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
13 / 21

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
14 / 21

QB Adrian Martinez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
15 / 21

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr., DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
16 / 21

DL James Thompson Jr., DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham, LB Tatum Bethune
17 / 21

LB Jalen Graham, LB Tatum Bethune

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
18 / 21

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., DL James Thompson Jr.
19 / 21

CB Darrell Luter Jr., DL James Thompson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR KhaDarel Hodge
20 / 21

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, TE Hayden Rucci
21 / 21

WR Jordan Watkins, TE Hayden Rucci

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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