Women's Bay Area Sports Take Center Stage at 49ers 'Football for All' Game

Women's sports continue to grow across The Bay, and that momentum was on display at Levi's® Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
As part of the team's "Football for All" celebration, athletes from Bay FC, the Golden State Storm, and San Francisco Signal joined the Faithful alongside the 49ers Gold Rush, bringing together women from across the region's growing sports landscape.
Launched in 2023, "Football for All" celebrates diversity, equity, and inclusion while recognizing the different identities represented throughout the Bay Area, the team's global fanbase, and the sports industry.
In just the past few years, the Bay Area has welcomed new professional women's teams across several sports. Bay FC began play in the National Women's Soccer League in 2024, while the Golden State Storm, the region's women's tackle and flag football team, kicked off their inaugural season in March of 2026. San Francisco Signal volleyball is preparing for its inaugural League One Volleyball (LOVB Pro) season in January 2027.
The Golden State Valkyries have also added to the region's women's professional sports presence and were recognized despite being unable to attend Thursday's game as they're in the middle of a late-season WNBA-playoff push.
Before kickoff, three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings joined athletes from the Storm and Signal to sound the Pregame Fog Horn.
During the game, I caught up with Signal middle blocker Julia Haggerty, Storm running back Destanie Yarbrough, and Bay FC defender Alyssa Malonson about what it's like to be part of the momentum surrounding women's sports in The Bay and what the growth means for the next generation.
Growing the Game in the Bay Area
Malonson has had a front-row seat to that growth since joining Bay FC for the club's inaugural season in 2024.
"It's honestly amazing to watch," Malonson said. "Obviously, when I was first growing up, women's sports really wasn't that big. So just seeing how much it has grown since me being here, it's been incredible."
For Haggerty, the expansion of women's sports in Northern California has created an opportunity to continue her career in the same area where it began.
The Lafayette native grew up playing volleyball in the Bay Area at Carondelet High School before continuing her career at Boston College and later playing professionally in France. Now, she'll return home as a member of the Signal for its inaugural season.
"Selfishly, I'm so excited to be back in my hometown, so that's something I'm really looking forward to," Haggerty said. "LOVB has done such a great job. I'm just excited that we finally, the Bay Area, have a team to support."
Haggerty has also watched the momentum reach the youth level.
"Volleyball is such a fast-growing sport, especially for young girls," Haggerty said. "Going back to my old club and seeing how big it's become, it's incredible."
Yarbrough recently joined the Bay Area sports community, signing with the Golden State Storm ahead of the 2027 season. The four-time WNFC champion and former league MVP is returning to football following a break and has already taken notice of the community.
"Just being a part of the team for the last week, it is different," Yarbrough said. "They're accepting. It is a true community of women that are trying to push something for the better."
Inspiring the Next Generation
As the number of women's professional teams in the Bay Area grows, so does the opportunity for young athletes to see women competing at the highest levels in their own backyard.
For Haggerty, that's one of the biggest differences between the experience she had growing up and the one young volleyball players can have today.
"When I was growing up, I never even dreamed I could be a professional athlete because it wasn't really around us that much," Haggerty said. "I really hope that they can see us as an inspiration for what they could do one day too."
Malonson shared a similar perspective when reflecting on young athletes having more opportunities to watch women play pro.
"When I was growing up, I just did it because I loved it and I just enjoyed it," Malonson said. "I hope they take advantage, come to games, and just enjoy it."
For Yarbrough, she hopes the next generation also finds mentorship and confidence through sports.
"I hope any young girl that joins a team finds a mentor and believes in themselves," Yarbrough said. "Confidence is the key... Believe in yourself, find a mentor, have confidence, and just don't ever stop."