Three Players Ruled Out vs. Broncos in Week 4; Mike Evans Questionable Ahead of #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

Questionable Players

Evans and Greenlaw returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. Greenlaw has had his workload managed throughout the week after sustaining a quad contusion against Arizona. Evans is working through a ribs injury that happened in the 49ers Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals and will be a game-time decision against Denver.

"Hopefully we've got a shot," Shanahan said of Evans' availability.

White also returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday after missing the first two practices of the week. Dugger was added to the injury report after suffering a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice and was limited on Friday.

Ruled-Out Players

Bosa and Thompson did not participate in practice throughout the week and will miss Sunday's game.

Williams had his practice window opened on Wednesday after beginning the season on the reserve/PUP list as he recovered from an ACL injury suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season. Williams was limited in all three practices this week and has been ruled out against Denver. He is eligible to return beginning in Week 5.

Returning / No Game Designation

DL Romello Height, who missed Week 3 with a broken hand, returned to practice this week and was limited in all three sessions. He enters the weekend without a game status designation and was seen practicing with a club on his hand. T Trent Williams (neck/rest) also carries no game status designation as he progressed from a non-participant Wednesday to limited Thursday and full participation Friday.

The 49ers will also enter Week 4 with WR Brandin Cooks on the active roster. San Francisco promoted Cooks on Wednesday after signing the wide receiver to the practice squad on September 23.