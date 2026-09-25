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Nick Bosa OUT vs. Cardinals; Mike Evans Questionable Ahead of #AZvsSF

Sep 25, 2026 at 03:51 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

49ers Release Final Injury Report Ahead of Week 3 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

DL Nick Bosa (calf), DL Romello Height (hand), WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and DL James Thompson Jr. (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday's matchup. WR Mike Evans (hip) is listed as questionable.

Bosa did not participate in practice throughout the week and was ruled out after sustaining a calf injury during his individual warmup ahead of Thursday's practice. While a definitive timeline for his return has not been stated, head coach Kyle Shanahan estimated on Friday that Bosa could miss "around a few weeks."

Shanahan said the team is discussing whether Bosa could be placed on Injured Reserve, along with other players dealing with similar recovery timelines. The team expects to make those roster decisions on Saturday.

With multiple injuries along the defensive line, Shanahan emphasized the opportunity ahead for the rest of the position group.

"That will be a challenge on everyone else," Shanahan said. "We got some new guys in here who will have to step up. We've done good in practice this week, and I'm excited about our whole team."

Robinson and Thompson Jr. will also miss Sunday's game after sustaining high ankle sprains in the 49ers Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. Both players did not participate in practice throughout the week. Height, who underwent surgery on his hand earlier this week, was also a non-participant on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Evans returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a hip injury. He is the only 49ers player listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup.

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles/rest), RB Christian McCaffrey (rest), and T Trent Williams (rest) were full participants on Friday and do not carry a game designation. All three received rest days on Wednesday before returning to full participation on Thursday and Friday.

The 49ers and Cardinals are set to kick off on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium. The Week 3 matchup marks San Francisco's second NFC West contest of the 2026 season and the second game of the team's three-game homestand.

Below is the complete Week 3 Status Report:

The 49ers will continue to monitor players listed on the injury report. Final decisions on gameday availability will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

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