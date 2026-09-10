Alfred Collins OUT, James Thompson Jr. Questionable vs. Rams; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsLAR

49ers Release Final Injury Report Ahead of Week 1 vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers released their final injury report for Friday's regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams following Thursday's practice in Melbourne. The 49ers will open the 2026 season at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Australia.

DL Alfred Collins (knee) has been ruled OUT after sustaining a knee injury during Tuesday's practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that Collins suffered a torn patellar tendon and will miss the 2026 season.

DL James Thompson Jr. (hamstring) is listed as questionable. Thompson did not participate in Tuesday's practice before returning in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday. Shanahan said prior to Thursday's practice that Thompson's availability for Friday's game would depend on how he responded to the team's final session of the week.

DL Nick Bosa (knee) and TE George Kittle (achilles) were limited participants throughout all three practices in Melbourne and do not have assigned game designations heading into Week 1. Shanahan said Thursday that the team will be mindful of both players' workloads in their return to action.

"We've got to be smart with that," Shanahan said. "They both look great but we've definitely got to be smart with that."

Following Thursday's practice, Bosa said he is "100 percent ready to go for the first game" and that his week of practice in Melbourne "went great."

Several other 49ers progressed to full participation Thursday and enter Friday without a game status update. LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), CB Renardo Green (hamstring), LB Dre Greenlaw (achilles), and rookie defensive linemen Gracen Halton (ankle) and Romello Height (ankle) were all full participants after being limited participants on both Tuesday and Wednesday. CB Upton Stout (achilles) was a full participant throughout the week.

FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger) remained limited throughout the week and also does not carry a game designation.