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De'Zhaun Stribling OUT, Kaelon Black and Eddy Piñeiro Questionable vs. Dolphins; Injury Report Ahead of #MIAvsSF

Sep 18, 2026 at 04:46 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

49ers Release Final Injury Report Ahead of Week 2 vs. Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers released their final injury report for Sunday's home opener against the Miami Dolphins following a Week 1 win in Australia.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling has been ruled OUT after sustaining an ankle injury during the Week 1 game in Australia. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that Stribling underwent surgery on his ankle early this week, and will miss the next 10 weeks of the 2026 season. "We feel good he'll get back this season," said Shanahan.

Eddy Piñeiro (illness) and RB Kaelon Black (groin) are listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. Piñeiro did not participate in practice throughout the week due to illness, while Black was a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday. Shanahan said the team plans to bring in a kicker to the practice squad as a contingency for Sunday.

Several other 49ers progressed to full participation on Friday and do not carry a game designation. DL Nick Bosa (knee/rest), FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger), TE George Kittle (Achilles), and DL Keion White (back) were all full participants on Friday after being limited on Thursday. Bosa did not participate on Wednesday, while Juszczyk, Kittle, and White were limited.

DL Khalid Kareem (shoulder), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles/rest), RB Christian McCaffrey (rest), and T Trent Williams (rest) were full participants on both Thursday and Friday. Greenlaw, McCaffrey, and Williams were given rest days on Wednesday.

CB Upton Stout (Achilles) was a full participant throughout the week.

San Francisco and Miami are set to kick off on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium for the 49ers 2026 home opener.

Below is the complete Week 2 Status Report:

The 49ers will continue to monitor players listed on the injury report. Final decisions on gameday availability will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

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