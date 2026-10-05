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Morning Report: 49ers Complete Homestand, Recap the Week 4 Win 🗞️

Oct 05, 2026 at 07:07 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 5:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

Niners Notes 16x9

49ers Stay Hot with a 24-14 Win in Week 4 Matchup vs Broncos; Takeaways from #DENvsSF

San Francisco improves to 4-0 with a dominant second half, finishing with 3 touchdowns and key defensive plays against the Broncos.

READ THE FULL STORY →

Strength Through Art: 49ers Players Join Cancer Warriors for Crucial Catch

49ers players joined local cancer warriors for a Crucial Catch art therapy event, creating custom art designs with Sutter Health.

READ THE FULL STORY →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

VIEW ALL VIDEOS →

PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

Game Photos | Broncos vs. 49ers: Week 4

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 55

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Malik Turner
2 / 55

WR Malik Turner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
3 / 55

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
5 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 55

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 55

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
8 / 55

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 55

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
11 / 55

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
12 / 55

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
13 / 55

DL Sebastian Valdez

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
14 / 55

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
16 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
17 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Ogbo Okoronkwo
18 / 55

DL Ogbo Okoronkwo

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams
20 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
23 / 55

P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
24 / 55

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
25 / 55

LB Garret Wallow

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Keion White, LB Fred Warner
26 / 55

DL Keion White, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 55

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
28 / 55

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
30 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
31 / 55

OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
32 / 55

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
35 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
36 / 55

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
37 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
39 / 55

P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, OL Dominick Puni
40 / 55

T Trent Williams, OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
41 / 55

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
42 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
43 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
44 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
45 / 55

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
46 / 55

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
47 / 55

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49er Special Teams
48 / 55

San Francisco 49er Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
49 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
50 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
51 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
52 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
53 / 55

OL Dominick Puni

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
54 / 55

LB Luke Gifford

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
55 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Jose Romero/49ers
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49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket 🪡

Take a look at the personalized details of the 49ers and cancer warriors custom denim jackets gifted by Levi's®.

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
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49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
2 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket 🪡
3 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket 🪡

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
4 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
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49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
6 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
7 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
8 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
9 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
10 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
11 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket 🪡
12 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket 🪡

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
13 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
14 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
15 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
16 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
17 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
18 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
19 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
20 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡
21 / 21

49ers Honor Cancer Warriors with Custom Denim Jacket🪡

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Pregame Photos | Broncos vs. 49ers: Week 4

View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
1 / 37

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
2 / 37

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
4 / 37

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
6 / 37

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
7 / 37

WR Brandin Cooks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
8 / 37

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
9 / 37

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 37

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
11 / 37

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
12 / 37

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandin Cooks
13 / 37

WR Brandin Cooks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
14 / 37

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 37

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 37

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
17 / 37

K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
18 / 37

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
19 / 37

K Eddy Piñeiro

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
20 / 37

QB Kurtis Rourke

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 37

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 37

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
23 / 37

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
24 / 37

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing, CB Jack Jones
25 / 37

WR Jacob Cowing, CB Jack Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
26 / 37

DB Siran Neal

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
27 / 37

P Corliss Waitman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
28 / 37

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
29 / 37

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Vederian Lowe
30 / 37

OL Vederian Lowe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
31 / 37

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
32 / 37

QB Mac Jones

49ers/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
33 / 37

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
34 / 37

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
35 / 37

TE George Kittle

49ers/49ers
Pregame Photos | Broncos vs. 49ers: Week 4
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Pregame Photos | Broncos vs. 49ers: Week 4

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
37 / 37

WR Mike Evans

49ers/49ers
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VIEW ALL GALLERIES →

🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this Sunday, October 11th.

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