Morning Report: 49ers Complete Homestand, Recap the Week 4 Win 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 5:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
49ers Stay Hot with a 24-14 Win in Week 4 Matchup vs Broncos; Takeaways from #DENvsSF
San Francisco improves to 4-0 with a dominant second half, finishing with 3 touchdowns and key defensive plays against the Broncos.
Strength Through Art: 49ers Players Join Cancer Warriors for Crucial Catch
49ers players joined local cancer warriors for a Crucial Catch art therapy event, creating custom art designs with Sutter Health.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.
Take a look at the personalized details of the 49ers and cancer warriors custom denim jackets gifted by Levi's®.
View pregame photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field this Sunday, October 11th.