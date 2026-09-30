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49ers Alumni Join the Movement Behind Girls Flag Football | Off the Field

Sep 29, 2026 at 05:36 PM
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Aubrie Tolliver

49ers Cal-Hi Anchor/Reporter

Last week, several 49ers alumni came together to celebrate the growth of one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

The game wasn't played at Levi's® Stadium, and the 49ers weren't on the field.

Instead, the action took place at the Menlo School in Atherton, where two of the top high school girls flag football programs in California squared off.

Menlo, the reigning CIF Central Coast Section champions, hosted JSerra Catholic from San Juan Capistrano, the reigning CIF Southern Section champions.

The matchup featured plenty of anticipation. In attendance were Hall of Fame QB Steve Young and former 49ers RB Anthony Dixon.

Several 49ers alumni have played a role in supporting the continued growth of the sport, including Young, whose connection to Menlo dates back nearly four decades.

During the 1987 NFL players' strike, Young coached the Menlo girls basketball team alongside his former 49ers teammate John Paye, a 1983 graduate of the school.

In 2023, Young and Paye returned to Menlo, this time to help launch the school's inaugural girls flag football season.

The former quarterbacks brought their football knowledge and experience to the program, helping introduce a new generation of athletes to the game.

Menlo went undefeated during its first two seasons, establishing itself as one of the best programs in the area.

Young and Paye eventually handed the program over to a new coaching staff, but their impact has remained. Menlo has continued to be a top playoff contender, building on the foundation established during the program's first seasons.

The alumni support didn't stop at Menlo. Two days later, Dixon and former 49ers DE Dennis Brown were at Wilcox High School in Santa Clara for a premier girls flag football tournament.

Brown was impressed by the level of competition.

"These young ladies were playing real football," Brown said. "It was very intense, very competitive."

Flag football was the beginning of Brown's football journey, as well.

"I was always too big and heavy to play Pop Warner," Brown said. "Flag football was my thing. I started my football career playing flag, and it taught me the fundamentals."

Now, Brown sees the sport providing that same opportunity for a new generation.

"They're going to start giving out scholarships for flag football. So, these young ladies are motivated, and it's really cool to see," Brown said.

The athletes at the tournament got the opportunity to try on Brown's Super Bowl XXIX championship ring.

It's those kinds of moments that create a memorable connection between the next generation of players and those who reached the highest level of the sport. As 49ers alumni continue to support girls flag football, they're helping grow the sport while building connections with the next group of football fans and 49ers Faithful.

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