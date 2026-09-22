Bosa Teams Up With Pizza Legend to Benefit Local SF Nonprofit | Off the Field

"The Boss."

That's the name of the pizza created by Bosa and Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion and owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana and Capo's in San Francisco.

Bosa's specialty pizza features charred fennel, hot honey sausage, and Italian sausage. In the Instagram post, Bosa can be seen in the kitchen sporting an apron, helping bring his creation to life and enjoying a slice.

Faithful can get "The Boss" at both Tony's Pizza Napoletana and Capo's in San Francisco. The pizza debuted September 10, just in time for the 2026 season.

And there's more to the collaboration than just pizza.

Half of the proceeds from every pizza will benefit Family House San Francisco, a nonprofit organization that provides housing, resources, and emotional support to families of children undergoing treatment for cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.