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Morning Report: Allen Arrives to The Bay, 49ers Preview Week 10 Against Cowboys 🗞️

Nov 12, 2026 at 07:08 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 12:

TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS

WK10-WaystoWatch-TN

The 49ers Acquire WR Keenan Allen

WR Keenan Allen joins the 49ers following a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, bringing experience and elite route-running to the Bay Area.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Cowboys | Week 10

Get all the info you need to tune in as the 49ers travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

Mike Evans Hits the Hardwood as Dad, Coach, and Bay Area Fan | Off the Field

49ers WR Mike Evans shares his lifelong passion for basketball by coaching youth hoops, supporting community programs, and taking in the local Bay Area sports scene.

READ ALL THE DETAILS →

🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH

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PHOTO GALLERIES 📷

49ers Faithful Turn Up the Noise in Week 9 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino 49ers
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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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San Francisco 49ers 2026 Season: Las Vegas Raiders vs San Francisco 49ers on November 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, CA. (49ers Photo)

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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Take a look at all the Salute to Service details showcased throughout Levi's® Stadium during the 49ers Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
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49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam, Niner Noise
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Sourdough Sam, Niner Noise

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
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49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
49ers Gold Rush
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49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
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49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
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49ers Gold Rush

49ers Tylee/49ers Tyler
Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers
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Salute to Service 🇺🇸: Raiders vs. 49ers

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
Sourdough Sam
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Sourdough Sam

Tyler Caisse/TYLER CAISSE PHOTOGRAPHY 2026
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Celebration Photos: Raiders vs. 49ers | Week 9

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

RB Christian McCaffrey, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
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RB Christian McCaffrey, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
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OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Marques Sigle
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S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams
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TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
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T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle
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TE George Kittle, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
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OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Upton Stout, CB Renardo Green, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle, CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Upton Stout, CB Renardo Green, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Malik Mustapha, S Marques Sigle, CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman
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K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman

49ers/Bryce Fairchild
DL Romello Height, QB Brock Purdy, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis
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DL Romello Height, QB Brock Purdy, DB Siran Neal, S Ashtyn Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
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S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
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OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
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🎧 TUNE IN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WHAT'S NEXT

The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 15th.

VIEW SCHEDULE →

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