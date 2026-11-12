Morning Report: Allen Arrives to The Bay, 49ers Preview Week 10 Against Cowboys 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 12:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
The 49ers Acquire WR Keenan Allen
WR Keenan Allen joins the 49ers following a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, bringing experience and elite route-running to the Bay Area.
Ways to Watch and Listen: 49ers vs. Cowboys | Week 10
Get all the info you need to tune in as the 49ers travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.
Mike Evans Hits the Hardwood as Dad, Coach, and Bay Area Fan | Off the Field
49ers WR Mike Evans shares his lifelong passion for basketball by coaching youth hoops, supporting community programs, and taking in the local Bay Area sports scene.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Take a look at all the Salute to Service details showcased throughout Levi's® Stadium during the 49ers Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 15th.